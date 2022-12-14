District to pinpoint data before facility decisions

WAVERLY — Countless variables will dictate the decision-making process as Waverly School District 145 determines its response to facility crowding and the promise of housing growth in Waverly and Eagle.

At the District 145 Board of Education’s December meeting, Superintendent Cory Worrell proposed that the board could engage a firm to project the district’s enrollment growth in a more exacting way than has been used to this point.

Thus far, district administrators have identified capacity issues at its buildings — namely Waverly High School and Waverly Middle School — and they’ve hired a municipal advisor to clarify what the financial impact would be if the board votes on any number of facility upgrades.

The question remains, however, what kinds of building expansions might be needed if enrollment projections hold true. DLR Group, the district’s hired architect, presented numbers in July that — based on a 2.9% annual growth — said the district’s enrollment could grow by up to 66% in the next 20 years.

The growth rate was determined by considering the district’s 1.8% enrollment growth over the past 15 years, plus the potential for at least four new housing developments coming to Waverly and Eagle. But Worrell said it’s difficult to know how precise DLR’s projections are.

“I don’t know if DLR’s numbers will keep going the way they’ve (predicted),” Worrell said. “And it’s hard to predict, when they get going building these new homes, how that’s going to impact us.”

Worrell said he proposed that the board could work with Kansas-based RSP Associates, which specializes in projecting school enrollment five to 10 years into the future. RSP uses enrollment data, local birth data, economic development activity and facility capacity statistics, among other information, to inform its projections, according to the firm’s website.

“They’ll look at all of our data to give us a more clear vision about where our enrollment will be in the future, which I think we’ll need,” Worrell said.

The board has not yet contracted RSP, but Worrell said the discussion could come up at future board meetings.

Worrell also said the board has zeroed in on several facility priorities on which it hopes to receive cost estimates. Among those priorities are HVAC upgrades, secure building entrances, classroom technology improvements, traffic flow and possible classroom additions at Waverly High School.

“The board just wanted to see what some of those estimates would be and how they would impact the levy, and kind of go from there,” Worrell said.

The district’s municipal advisor, First National Capital Markets, would gather estimate information. Worrell said the information could come in the next few months, but he noted it would take more time if the district contracts with RSP.

“But at some point, we’ll have to really sit down and decide what we want to get done right now with the facilities,” Worrell said.

Next, the board would seek community feedback, with FNCM and RSP facilitating the meetings.

“We’ll want to hear from people, what their thoughts are, and what they would support,” Worrell said.

In other school district news, the board approved the 2023-24 academic calendar, which is the result of a handful of committee meetings taking input from staff at each district building.

In contrast to recent years, when school would start on a Friday, all students will return from summer vacation in 2023 on a Wednesday. Worrell said the change was made to avoid having staff returning on Aug. 7, which he said was “too early.”

The calendar has 19 built-in days off — one more than in the 2022-23 calendar — not including winter break. Many of those days will be used as professional development days for staff.

“You try to create a calendar where there’s some breaks for staff and students and families,” Worrell said. “I think that we’ve been able to create a calendar that’s pretty academically sound, but also family friendly, too.”