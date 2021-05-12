 Skip to main content
District runner up finish for Waverly boys soccer

WavSoccer06.jpg

RUNNERUP: Waverly senior Reece Dalton hangs his head after losing to South Sioux City in the Class B District Tournament on Saturday in Waverly. Waverly lost 3-0. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking boys soccer team captured two wins in the Class B-5 Sub-District Tournament in Beatrice last week.

The Vikings scored a 1-0 win over rival Norris in the quarterfinals on May 3.

Waverly got a first half goal from sophomore Carson Brentlinger (10th of the season) and Viking keeper Ian Morehead made it stand up while turning away six Titan shot attempts.

Junior Anthony Ruelas set up Brentlinger with his third assist of the year in the opening half.

The win put Waverly into the sub-district finals against the Crete Cardinals.

Waverly got a second half goal from senior Jacob Kleinbeck (4th of the season). He was assisted by sophomore teammate Austin Neddenriep.

Morehead recorded his ninth shutout win of the season while turning away three Cardinal attempts.

The two wins put the Vikings (11-6) into the Class B-8 District Championship game in Waverly on May 8.

The South Sioux City (SSC) Cardinals jumped on the Vikings for two first half goals and one second half goal which ultimately brought an end to the Viking season with a record of 11-7.

WavSoccer03.jpg

NO STATE: South Sioux City scores their third and final goal against the Waverly Vikings during the Class B District Tournament on Saturday in Waverly. Waverly lost 3-0. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

Waverly struggled to get anything going offensively and SSC put continued pressure on Viking goalie Ian Morehead.

