District 6 seat goes to Hrdlicka

WAHOO – Saunders County Board of Supervisors candidate Republican Tom Hrdlicka received 923 votes for the District 6 seat during the General Election on Nov. 3, ultimately projecting him to win. Hrdlicka’s reaction to the results was that of excitement.

“We’re excited and honored to have the opportunity to serve and represent not only district six but all of Saunders County,” Hrdlicka said.

According to the unofficial ballot count, there were a total of 1,573 votes for this district, both early voting and in-person voting. Hrdlicka’s opponent Democrat Kyle Morgan received 586 votes.

For Morgan, it was not the outcome he was hoping for but he wishes his opponent the best of luck in the position. With it being Morgan’s first time campaigning, he said that COVID-19 definitely made it more of a challenge, but the experience does not deter him from running for county positions in the future.

“I think that the circumstances would be a lot better for me,” Morgan said.

Hrdlicka said he also struggled with campaigning during a pandemic, but that he is thankful to his family and other supporters for standing by him through it. He said he’s excited to continue to give constituents a voice, like he had on the Wahoo Public School Board.

“[I] always brought any questions or concerns from my constituents to the board, you know, just so that the people have a voice,” Hrdlicka said.