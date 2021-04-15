District 145 to receive emergency relief funding

EAGLE – District 145 could be looking at receiving an estimated $1.5 million in Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds in three parts, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said during the Board of Education meeting on April 5 at Eagle Elementary School.
Worrell said District 145 will get about $107,000 in the first part of this relief package which will go toward new Chromebooks. In the second round of ESSER funds, the district could receive an estimated $408,000. Applications for part 2 opened at the beginning of April and are due by the end of the month.
Worrell also reported that the third part of ESSER could result in double the previous round of funds ultimately contributing to about $1.5 million in total ESSER funds going toward the district.
“We’ll be talking more about the best way to use these funds,” Worrell said.
ESSER, which was signed into effect in early March by President Joe Biden as a part of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, has certain stipulations including 10% of funds going toward learning loss that students experienced over the last year.
The district was also able to purchase 252 Chromebooks through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds.
During Worrell’s district update, he announced that through the five different vaccine opportunities provided by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department about 70% of district staff members received the vaccine. Worrell said he suspects that the percentage is likely higher because staff members could have received the vaccine through different outlets.
In other business, the school board approved the purchase of two social studies curriculums for sixth and seventh graders for $39,027.83 and for eighth through 12th graders for $79,836.00. Both were selected as their recommendations by the social studies department.
The school board also approved a contract with Apptegy, a new district website provider, for $17,805. Along with an easy to maneuver website, Apptegy will also provide a district app.
“I’ve heard this all four years that our website is very hard to maneuver through,” Worrell said.
District 145 Director of Technology Adam Bauman said the district sent out a survey to other school technology directors that also utilize this service and found that it is highly recommended over their current website provider SOCS.
“Schools that have gone to it, love it,” Bauman said.
With the school board’s approval, Bauman estimates the website will be up and running by July 1.