District 145 to receive emergency relief funding

EAGLE – District 145 could be looking at receiving an estimated $1.5 million in Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds in three parts, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said during the Board of Education meeting on April 5 at Eagle Elementary School.

Worrell said District 145 will get about $107,000 in the first part of this relief package which will go toward new Chromebooks. In the second round of ESSER funds, the district could receive an estimated $408,000. Applications for part 2 opened at the beginning of April and are due by the end of the month.

Worrell also reported that the third part of ESSER could result in double the previous round of funds ultimately contributing to about $1.5 million in total ESSER funds going toward the district.

“We’ll be talking more about the best way to use these funds,” Worrell said.

ESSER, which was signed into effect in early March by President Joe Biden as a part of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, has certain stipulations including 10% of funds going toward learning loss that students experienced over the last year.