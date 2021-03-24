District 145 still continues with vaccinations

WAVERLY – District 145 has had about 210 staff members receive their vaccinations through the district, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said.
He estimated that the numbers are more because some staff members went about getting their vaccine outside of the school. The vaccinations have been split up into four groups with four different dates.
The most recent group – and the largest group – to be vaccinated was supposed to have its date on March 9 to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Worrell said because of potential side effects, the district and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department made the decision to move the date so that classes would not have to be cancelled on March 10 because of the possibility that side effects from the vaccine could keep staff members home.
“We had gotten word that teachers and other districts who had gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were having pretty strong reactions to it,” Worrell said.
Between the numerous snow days the district has had this semester and the timing of the state boys basketball tournament, the district was tight on scheduled days and substitutes to cover any staff who were too sick to come in, the superintendent added.
This group of staff members had their date moved to Friday, March 12 so that if they were to experience extreme side effects, students would not miss out on instructional time. The group also was inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine and will get their second dose on April 2.
Worrell said the group was also offered a second vaccination date on March 19 in case they were unable to make the March 12 vaccination. As of Monday, Worrell said March 19 was likely the last date for staff in the district to receive their vaccine.
He also estimated that some staff will wait until the vaccine is open to the general public just due to concerns about vaccine symptoms.
“We will not have 100% vaccination,” Worrell said.
The district has been working with the health department throughout the school year on most Fridays to discuss how the district can best keep students and staff in school as COVID-19 numbers change.
Since vaccines have started rolling out, their Friday meetings turned into planning vaccination dates for staff members in the district. Worrell said he knows the health department has been working hard to ensure teachers have access to vaccines and is grateful for their help.
“We really appreciate them doing all they can,” Worrell said.