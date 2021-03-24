District 145 still continues with vaccinations

WAVERLY – District 145 has had about 210 staff members receive their vaccinations through the district, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said.

He estimated that the numbers are more because some staff members went about getting their vaccine outside of the school. The vaccinations have been split up into four groups with four different dates.

The most recent group – and the largest group – to be vaccinated was supposed to have its date on March 9 to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Worrell said because of potential side effects, the district and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department made the decision to move the date so that classes would not have to be cancelled on March 10 because of the possibility that side effects from the vaccine could keep staff members home.

“We had gotten word that teachers and other districts who had gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were having pretty strong reactions to it,” Worrell said.

Between the numerous snow days the district has had this semester and the timing of the state boys basketball tournament, the district was tight on scheduled days and substitutes to cover any staff who were too sick to come in, the superintendent added.