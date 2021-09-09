District 145 new teachers

This school year Jones hopes to be in a proactive role for students, teachers and families.

“To help students learn about their emotions, character traits and community,” Jones said. “I want to be a support for the teachers in providing helpful interventions that will be a benefit for everyday in the classroom.”

Becky Michael

Fifth grade teacher at WIS

For Becky Michael, students are the best people in the world.

This school year, Waverly Intermediate School’s new fifth grade teacher has started the school year at the opposite side of the state. Previously, she worked in Scottsbluff Public Schools and Gering Public Schools.

Michael and her husband Bill and two daughters Olivia and Grace relocated to the eastern side of the state this year, which is why she decided to work at Waverly.

After graduating from Albion High School, Michael gained her bachelors in education at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a masters in curriculum and instruction from Olivet Nazarene University.

“My goal for my students includes learning they can do anything they set their mind to,” Michael said.