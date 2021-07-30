District 145 launches new website

WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
On June 29, the district launched the new site using website provider Apptegy. Director of Technology Adam Bauman said the reason for the change was for ease of use by administrators for updates.
“It (the old website) was cumbersome to update the site, multiple clicks,” Bauman said. “The secretaries and the administrators, they’re like this is great, this (the new website) is so much easier to update and to post things.”
Not only can administrators make quick and easy updates to the website, they can also post the updates to social media like Facebook and Twitter all with the click of a button. While the new website is easier for administrators to use, it’s also easier for district patrons to use, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said.
“Comments or concerns that I would hear from people with our old website was that it was hard to find stuff, you had too many clicks to get to information,” Worrell said. “Hopefully this new one will be a little bit more user friendly and people can get in there and find stuff a lot easier.”
The website comes with a sliding gallery with larger images that are easy to change as well as a live news feed where those administrators can post to social media as well. As users scroll down the website, there are links to district news and the weekly calendar of events.
At the bottom of the home page shows the six different sites that make up the district including Central Office, Waverly High School, Waverly Middle School, Waverly Intermediate School, Hamlow Elementary and Eagle Elementary.
When a user hovers over the images of each building, more information appears including contact information, address and access to the building’s website. The building’s site takes a user to a page set up the same way as the district’s home page with a sliding photo gallery, live news feed and calendar of events. The user can scroll all the way to the bottom and select another building for its information.
At a District 145 Board of Education meeting on April 5, the board approved a contract with Apptegy to create a new website. The contract was for $17,805 and also included the development of a district application. Bauman said they hope to launch this app in August prior to the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
The app will also be able to do the same updating administrators can do via a computer. For district residents, they can enable notifications on their mobile phone for district updates.
The previous website designer was SOCS out of Lincoln. Bauman said websites developed by SOCS work well for hospitals or municipalities because they don’t require as much updating as a school district website does.
“They’re (SOCS) great for what they do,” Bauman said.
In preparation for using Apptegy, Bauman reached out to directors of technology at other school districts around the state about what web provider they use
“Schools that have gone to it, love it,” Bauman said at the school board meeting in April.
Now that it’s launched, Bauman said the communication aspect will be huge for the district.
“It’s going to be updated and more timely content or not just stale content,” Bauman said. “That’s what I’m most excited about.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.