District 145 launches new website

WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.

On June 29, the district launched the new site using website provider Apptegy. Director of Technology Adam Bauman said the reason for the change was for ease of use by administrators for updates.

“It (the old website) was cumbersome to update the site, multiple clicks,” Bauman said. “The secretaries and the administrators, they’re like this is great, this (the new website) is so much easier to update and to post things.”

Not only can administrators make quick and easy updates to the website, they can also post the updates to social media like Facebook and Twitter all with the click of a button. While the new website is easier for administrators to use, it’s also easier for district patrons to use, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said.

“Comments or concerns that I would hear from people with our old website was that it was hard to find stuff, you had too many clicks to get to information,” Worrell said. “Hopefully this new one will be a little bit more user friendly and people can get in there and find stuff a lot easier.”