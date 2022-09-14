District 145 hires advisor for facilities planning

WAVERLY – With the potential for new housing subdivisions in Waverly and Eagle looming in the near future, Waverly School District 145’s Board of Education knows they’ll need to prepare the district’s buildings for an influx of students. The question is what form their future facilities will take.

At the board’s Sept. 6 meeting, board members voted to hire a municipal advisor to help answer that question. Tobin Buchanan and Craig Jones of First National Capital Markets (FNCM) will step in to bring into view the financial details of any potential building projects and to assist the board with community engagement as they determine the district’s path forward.

“FNCM will help us put factual information together,” said Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell. “This is how much something might cost, this is how it might impact the levy. Those kinds of things.

“They aren’t necessarily out to say, ‘You need to vote for this.’ They’re just out to try to put factual information together for us, and then just help give us advice on engaging community members.”

Though Worrell said no direction has been established by the board to address facilities needs, FNCM has helped numerous Nebraska school districts pass bond issues for construction projects. Regional school districts that have passed bonds with help from FNCM include Adams Central, Tekamah-Herman and Shelby-Rising City.

The board was referred to FNCM through new District 145 Business Manager Mikal Shalikow, who worked with Buchanan and Jones in his time with Newman Grove Public Schools. FNCM is also assisting nearby Raymond Central Public Schools as they tackle facilities concerns of their own.

In recent months, the school board has held several discussions with its hired architect DLR Group, which has spent time at each of the district’s facilities and interviewed staff as part of the district’s facilities master planning. DLR reported in July that if the planned housing developments in the area materialize, district enrollment could increase by 66% in the next 20 years.

“We want to be prepared for that,” Worrell said. “We don’t want to be unprepared and have that be a negative development for our students and our staff. When you think of the growth that could occur here, obviously, our current facilities would not accommodate that growth.”

The district’s teachers have reported a “pinch” on available space, particularly at Waverly High School and Waverly Middle School.

In that July meeting, DLR also presented multiple timelines that lay out how a decision to renovate one school or build another school will affect the district’s needs in the future.

“We’re trying to figure out exactly how (the enrollment growth) impacts our buildings, and what we need to do,” Worrell said. “Our board has been going through a number of scenarios as to how you answer that question, or how you answer it as well as you possibly can.”

When asked if the board has a timeline in mind for when they would like to have more concrete answers to their facilities questions, Worrell said the board has not yet reached that point.

“I don’t think we have that down yet, because we’re still working through all of that stuff,” he said.

Worrell said the district’s work with FNCM would begin this week.

“We’ll see how we get started (on this process), how we engage our community members, how we get them involved, how we take their feedback,” Worrell said. “I think our board wants to do what’s right for our students, but they also want to do what’s right for their community and taxpayers.

“There are a lot of things that we need to learn, and that’s what we’re kind of walking through right now.”

The school board’s next public facilities discussion will take place on Sept. 26, following the district’s budget and tax asking hearing.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.