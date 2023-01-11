District 145 considering online payment system

WAVERLY — If a Waverly sports and activities fan attends an event and catches the alluring whiff of popcorn at the concessions stand, they’d be out of luck if all they had on them was their debit card.

By next fall, however, the School District 145 Board of Education may have voted to alleviate that issue.

At the board’s regular monthly meeting on Jan. 2, district Business Manager Michael Shaliko proposed that the board begin looking into an online, district-wide payment system that would be used for everything from students’ laptop usage fees to concessions transactions.

Superintendent Cory Worrell said such a system would help reduce headaches for parents who have to write multiple checks for more than one student.

“If you’re a parent and you’ve got multiple kids, you’re sometimes writing a check here and you’re writing a check there, and then those checks go multiple places, that’s hard at times to keep track of that,” Worrell said. “So, we’re looking at what it would take for our district to transition into an online payment system.”

Worrell said the hope is that such a system would be implemented by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. No action was taken at the board meeting on the system.

Board contracts with enrollment data analysts

In other district news, the board moved forward in contracting Kansas-based RSP Associates, which specializes in projecting school enrollment five to 10 years into the future.

The board discussed engaging with RSP at its December meeting to obtain more exacting enrollment projections while the district continues to consider its facilities options as growth occurs within the district’s buildings and its communities. RSP has also done work for Omaha Public Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

RSP uses enrollment data, local birth data, economic development activity and facility capacity statistics, among other information, to inform its projections, according to the firm’s website.

The board voted unanimously to approve RSP’s proposal, which will cost $11,500 and includes data analysis and 5-year enrollment projections.

Hamlow library roof to be replaced

Hamlow Elementary students and staff continue to feel the outside elements in their building’s library, whose roof was built with a rectangular arrangement of clear panels that allow natural light into the room. Worrell said construction of the roof above the library left cracks through which water has leaked when it rains or snow melts.

The board voted to reconstruct that portion of the building’s roof, which could run a cost between $175,000 and $250,000 after bids are submitted. Worrell said the plan is for construction to take place during the summer months and be finished by the start of the 2023-24 school year.

District administration meets with city about intersection

Worrell said he and the district’s administration met recently with City of Waverly officials, who had planned to reach out to the district regarding the potential installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Amberly and Canongate roads.

The intersection is particularly difficult to pass through during school pick-up and drop-off hours, and the city contracted with traffic engineers in 2022 to carry out a traffic study. The results of that study suggested that a roundabout should be installed at the intersection, but city council members voted to hold off on making a decision until consulting the school district.

Worrell said he told the city that the district has been in discussions with its architect, DLR Group, regarding traffic flow on its middle school and high school campus.

“We need to start looking at how we can improve getting kids and parents up, in and around our middle school and our high school as compared to today,” Worrell said.

That could signal the potential of additional entrances and exits to the campus, which Worrell said could involve building a road on the south end of the campus to connect the middle school’s traffic to 134th Street.

He said a follow-up meeting has been planned with city officials, and DLR representatives are expected to join the discussion.