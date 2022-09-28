District 145, City of Waverly approve 2022-23 budgets

WAVERLY – On Monday night, the District 145 Board of Education approved its 2022-23 budget as it had been initially presented.

The budget sees the district’s operating budget increase to $38.3 million, a 3% increase over last year’s number. The district’s property tax rate will actually decrease by 1%, but because of a property valuation increase of 4% throughout the district, its total property tax funds will actually increase by about 7%, to $25.3 million.

That jump, according to District 145’s Business Manager Mikal Shaliko, could be attributed to “increased costs across the board.” He pointed to food costs, transportation costs and staffing costs as the major areas affected, but inflation is making its mark throughout the new budget.

“We just got word that LES is going to up their rates, and just electricity is going to cost us around $20,000 more per year,” Shalikow said. “That’s just one small thing that we really have no control over when we talk about how we generate money to pay for those types of increases.”

Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell added that as District 145 continues to grow, staffing needs will rise as well. Many school districts already spend more than 80% of their general fund budget on payroll.

“In a lot of budgets, the biggest percentage is personnel, and personnel costs don’t (typically) go down,” Worrell said. “Personnel costs are going to probably go up most of the time, unless you’re cutting staff.”

The district’s budget was magnified at a joint public tax request hearing, at which district representatives were required to present the budget to the public. Under a new law taking effect this year, cities, counties, school districts and community colleges who increase their tax request by more than the allowable 2% must attend the joint hearing. The district still shared its budget to stakeholders at a regular school board meeting.

Worrell said three people from Waverly commented on the district’s budget at the joint hearing that took place on Sept. 22 at the County-City Building in Lincoln. The speakers, he said, were largely concerned with increased spending in school districts. He said the state’s reliance on property taxes for funding public education contributes to the problem.

“We understand their frustration,” Worrell said. “Schools are trying to tighten their belts, but it just can’t all be on schools; it has to be on how we fund schools.”

The City of Waverly, on the other hand, did not have to attend the joint public hearing because the property tax income it asked for in its budget did not exceed the allowable 2% growth.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the highlight of this year’s budget is that the city was able to allocate funds toward major projects without having to significantly raise taxes.

Major projects on the city’s list include a traffic control solution at the intersection of Amberly and Canongate roads ($1 million); the extension of water and sewer infrastructure to the city’s western edge ($1.3 million for the water main, $1.4 million for the sewer main); and the construction of the new Waverly Aquatic Center ($6.5 million), which the city council approved a bid for at a recent meeting. Most of the funding for that project has already been generated by grants, private donations, a $3.5 million bond and the associated half-cent sales tax increase.

The city council approved the budget at a meeting on Sept. 13 and was able to do so earlier than District 145 because the city was not required to present its budget at the joint public hearing.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.