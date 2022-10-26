District 145 board narrows its facilities planning view, will focus on most pressing issues

WAVERLY – During the latest round of facility master planning, the District 145 Board of Education had been working with a 30,000-foot view.

To this point, the board knows that significant growth is likely in Eagle, as three residential subdivisions are in their planning stages, and in Waverly, with a housing development on the city’s east side set to bring over 500 new houses.

And despite a recently reported 1.6% dip in enrollment in the past year, the district’s hired architect DLR conservatively expects District 145 to grow by an average of 3% from year to year.

In July, DLR representatives presented long-term, 20-year facility possibilities, which could involve renovations to existing facilities, and – if the district’s population grows as expected – the addition of multiple new buildings.

But in a special board meeting on Oct. 18, Superintendent Cory Worrell said the board decided to focus its attention on what it deemed were the most pressing needs.

“We need to get a focus, because then we can start to determine where we need to put our energy,” Worrell said, “and what could also be something that we can eventually take to the community and get their involvement on as well.”

He said the board plans to focus on and find answers to questions regarding the safety and security of the district’s buildings, capacity issues at Waverly High School, HVAC improvements, classroom technology upgrades, and traffic congestion issues during pick-up and drop-off times.

“I think those are kind of the key points right now that our board would say we need to try to make improvements to, for the betterment of our students and our staff and our district,” Worrell said.

According to enrollment numbers provided at the regular October school board meeting, Waverly High School is just over its capacity of 680 students, and Worrell said the squeeze is impacting learning opportunities.

“We’re pretty tight over there, and it doesn’t allow for a lot of modification to the curriculum or addition to the curriculum,” he said. “We’re growing, and yet, we need a high school that can grow and allow us to offer students coursework that’s going to allow them to be successful in the future.”

Worrell said an expansion to the high school building could be considered.

“Between the coursework we need and what we want to be able to offer our students, we’re going to need to not only be able to modify and renovate existing classroom spaces, but also add on to the building, as well,” Worrell said.

Other facilities needs include upgrades to HVAC systems and classroom technology upgrades. Worrell said despite the relatively young age of Waverly’s middle school and high school, their heating and air conditioning systems need attention. As for technology needs, Worrell said that could include improvements to servers, wireless networks and expanding the availability of connectivity in each classroom in the district.

Technology improvements could also factor into the district’s safety and security needs, Worrell said, which could mean additional and more advanced security cameras at each building.

As far as parking lot issues, Worrell said a major problem the district is facing is its pick-up and drop-off systems, particularly at Waverly Middle School and Hamlow Elementary. No solutions have been proposed, but the board has identified the congestion in the mornings and afternoons as problems that need to be resolved.

Similarly, Worrell said there are “no answers” yet to any of the questions the district faces, and no funding method has been chosen.

“We’re just trying to find out as much information about options for our facilities and where we need to be in the future as we can,” Worrell said. “Our board’s just trying to take as wide of an approach as it possibly can, and get as much information as we can to make the best decisions.”

In the coming weeks, Worrell said he and District 145 Business Manager Mikal Shalikow will work with DLR and the district’s municipal advising firm First National Capital Markets to narrow down cost estimations and develop possible schedules. That information will likely be presented at a special board meeting in November, he said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.