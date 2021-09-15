District 145 board member recall filed

“This allows us to do that in a way where I can make a decision for our district and we can move forward, probably quicker than we would if we had to wait for the next board meeting, or if we had to set up a special board meeting,” Worrell said.

Just a month after this was approved, the district added the requirement for children under the age of 12 to wear masks after receiving a recommendation for the condition from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD).

This decision, which was explained in a district-wide email to parents, faculty and staff, caused the Facebook group “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids” to be created. Kellner-Ratzlaff is a member of this group determined to remove masks as a requirement in the district and return the decision-making power to the school board.

Many of Kellner-Ratzlaff’s co-members also spoke at the recent school board meeting on Sept. 6 asking that the district remove any kind of mask mandate when the LLCHD mandate is lifted on Sept. 30. When the mandate began on Aug. 26, the district amended the Return to School plan to include a mask requirement for students pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.