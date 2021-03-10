District 145 approves stadium project bid

WAVERLY – The District 145 Board of Education approved a bid from Nemaha Sports Construction out of Lincoln for $2,354,580 for the new high school track and field project during the meeting on March 1.
“The price is probably higher than what we had thought,” Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said.
Because of the increase in cost for lumber, steel and concrete, the bid was higher, Worrell said. He also said that the other bid was significantly higher than the bid from Nemaha. Field Turf USA submitted a bid for $2,724,990 which was over $400,000 higher than the bid from Nemaha.
On Nov. 11, the school board approved the plan with a budget of $2,111,460. This plan includes a new, wider track and turf field. This design will allow for the field to be utilized for not only football, but soccer as well.
“I think financially, we’ll be fine on this,” Worrell said.
School Board President Andy Grosshans said the higher price caught his attention.
“I think it’s a necessary project and I don’t think it’s going to get better,” Grosshans said.
Worrell said with the approval, the contractor should begin by April 12. DLR’s Scott Gatewood said during the Jan. 4 meeting that the end goal is to have the project complete by Aug. 9, if weather cooperates.
“It will be beneficial to a lot of people,” Worrell said. “Not only just track and football, but to soccer, to band, to physical education, to our community.”
During the discussion on March 1, Worrell also brought up the possibility of allowing the stadium to be open to the public and be utilized by youth sports in the future.
“It’s something that I think once it’s done people will appreciate,” Worrell said. “It will perform well for everybody that’s out there.”
In other business, the school board discussed the possibility of adding on a day of school to the schedule in light of the five full snow days that were used. Worrell proposed the school board to add back two days of school onto the schedule for instructional purposes.
“If we were the rest of the school year to have one snow day, we’re going to be under hours,” Worrell said.
Worrell’s proposal was to utilize the non-instructional day on April 28 as a full day of school and add on a day to the end of the school year. Instead of students being released for summer vacation on May 19 at noon, students would end the semester on May 20 at noon and teachers would be done May 21 at noon.
“That makes up two days and that gives us some cushion in case we have more weather,” Worrell said.
While it was not an action item, it was agreed that Worrell send an email out to parents and staff to inform them of the initial schedule change. If southeastern Nebraska were to face more inclement weather and the district loses another day, Worrell said they might have to push back the end of school even further. Students would be out on May 21 at noon and teachers would be out on May 24 or May 25.
“I hate to have to do it, but it makes sense,” Grosshans said.
Worrell sent out the email to parents and staff on March 3 explaining the additional two days to the district’s school calendar.
The school board will next meet on April 5 at Eagle Elementary School.