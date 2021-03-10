District 145 approves stadium project bid

“It will be beneficial to a lot of people,” Worrell said. “Not only just track and football, but to soccer, to band, to physical education, to our community.”

During the discussion on March 1, Worrell also brought up the possibility of allowing the stadium to be open to the public and be utilized by youth sports in the future.

“It’s something that I think once it’s done people will appreciate,” Worrell said. “It will perform well for everybody that’s out there.”

In other business, the school board discussed the possibility of adding on a day of school to the schedule in light of the five full snow days that were used. Worrell proposed the school board to add back two days of school onto the schedule for instructional purposes.

“If we were the rest of the school year to have one snow day, we’re going to be under hours,” Worrell said.