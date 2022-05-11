District 145 approves bid on Walton ball field

WAVERLY – After more than 50 years in Waverly School District 145’s possession, a baseball field in Walton – colloquially known as the Walton ball field – will have a new owner.

A purchase agreement was signed on April 29 by Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell and the soon-to-be owner Roland L. Meyer of Palmyra.

The District 145 Board of Education voted at its February meeting to declare the property surplus and opened up bids for potential purchasers of the property. The district’s asking price was $200,000, and Meyer’s accepted bid was for $205,000.

The school district acquired the ball field in 1967 when Walton was incorporated into the Waverly district. The potential sale of the property had come up in school board meetings for years.

Board President Andy Grosshans said in February that the district hung on to the property because of potential growth and rising property values along A Street, which bisects Walton near 120th Street.

“I know there’s a lot of sentiment that that land will explode in value someday, but we’ve said that since I started on the board 13 years ago,” Grosshans said.

The Lincoln Blackhawks youth baseball organization has leased the property for many years and has tackled many improvements to the diamond. According to its website, the Blackhawks organization has invested $42,000 on the field. The Waverly school district receives no income from owning the property.

Meyer said the Blackhawks will continue to use the ball field until their current lease is up.

He said he has yet to close on the property, which spans about 1.5 acres, according to the Lancaster County Assessor’s office. He has no definite plans for the site, but he said he doesn’t expect the property will remain a baseball field. He said he has helmed other residential and commercial projects and will determine the Walton site’s fate later on.

“Any time you’re in development, you’re taking a leap of faith,” Meyer said.

In other district news, Director of Learning Dr. Angie Plugge shared with the board the results of an evaluation by the Nebraska Department of Education of the district’s educational practices. The purpose of the visit was to help determine whether District 145 will receive accreditation for the next five years.

Plugge said the report was carried out over the span of two days in March by NDE evaluators, administrators and teachers from school districts in Hastings, Freeman, Ralston, Elkhorn and Hickman. The evaluators went to all of the schools in the district and heard presentations from staff at each building. They returned to Plugge with a list of commendations and areas of improvement for the district to work on.

The district received commendations on the “sense of community and pride” among students, staff and parents, and was praised for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They talked a lot about how students and parents talked about the pride that they felt, how we worked through that,” Plugge said.

Evaluators were also impressed with the district’s focus on improving its English language arts curriculum.

“They felt like it was very systematic, it was targeted, and we used data to make those changes in ELA,” Plugge said.

Other commendations were given for the “shared leadership” across the district and for its emphasis on social-emotional and behavioral learning. The district has stressed a “whole-child” educational approach, which is meant to support all aspects of a student’s life.

“A lot of schools are talking about that, but not very many schools are making it a goal or a priority,” Plugge said.

Plugge’s presentation showed three overall recommendations from the evaluators on which the district could improve.

“The first one is we’ve got to have a plan for the plan,” Plugge said.

That means the individual schools should plan for and implement new educational efforts in earnest, as the district has put the systems in place to move forward toward the goals in its strategic plan. One of the prime goals in the strategic plan is for 80% of the district’s students to reach proficiency on their state standardized tests.

It was also recommended that the district continue to collaborate as the buildings continue to “move the mission forward,” and that the strategic plan and its goals should remain at the forefront of the district’s educational priorities.

“We are going to see this out and finish the strategic plan, and then see, ‘Okay, what do we take on next?’” Plugge said.

Accreditation is granted on a five-year term. Worrell said NDE would recommend the district for accreditation at a summer Nebraska State Board of Education meeting. District 145 was last granted accreditation in 2018.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.