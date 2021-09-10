District 145 adopts budget

WAVERLY — District 145 Schools Board of Education adopted the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget Monday night.
One week after the board held its budget preview meeting on Aug. 30, the board met again on Monday for their regularly scheduled school board meeting. At this meeting, the board adopted the $28,125,362 budget.
District 145 Business Manager said the budget workshop on Aug. 30 is something they do each year before the budget is approved to give school board members time to review it. At this workshop, the board views and asks questions about the about 90-page general fund document along with budget explanations.
“If there’s large increases or decreases or explanations about where staff are being moved around to utilize them more effectively, then those explanations are given to them ahead of time,” Hoffman said.
This year’s budget is $762,014 higher than the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. This is a 2.78% increase from last year. This budget includes different wage increases, staff benefits and the additional staff hired for this school year, Hoffman said.
“One of the things that we did add this school year, we did hire an additional school psychologist that was approved by the board so that’s in the new budget,” Hoffman said. “And then we added some new teaching staff where we needed additional teachers at the buildings.”
The district hired around 20 new members of the teaching staff for this school year.
Another aspect of the budget is the increased federal funding the district has received related to the pandemic. The school board did amend the 2020-2021 budget to include the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund dollars they were receiving.
There were three rounds of ESSER funds the district received. In total, they have received $1,433,098 through this fund and spent $344,476 of it in the previous school year on items stipulated by the conditions of the dollars.
“Otherwise it’s a pretty standard budget that just really kind of reflects our needs where we need additional staff,” Hoffman said.
