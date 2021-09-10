District 145 adopts budget

WAVERLY — District 145 Schools Board of Education adopted the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget Monday night.

One week after the board held its budget preview meeting on Aug. 30, the board met again on Monday for their regularly scheduled school board meeting. At this meeting, the board adopted the $28,125,362 budget.

District 145 Business Manager said the budget workshop on Aug. 30 is something they do each year before the budget is approved to give school board members time to review it. At this workshop, the board views and asks questions about the about 90-page general fund document along with budget explanations.

“If there’s large increases or decreases or explanations about where staff are being moved around to utilize them more effectively, then those explanations are given to them ahead of time,” Hoffman said.

This year’s budget is $762,014 higher than the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. This is a 2.78% increase from last year. This budget includes different wage increases, staff benefits and the additional staff hired for this school year, Hoffman said.