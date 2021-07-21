District 139 offers clarity on topics

Lavaley said by forming a nonprofit corporation, the district is not obligated to take on a project now or in the future.

“It just allows them the flexibility to look into those alternative financing options to see what solution may fit for the district at this time,” he said.

After the school district’s failed bond issue three years ago, a Citizen’s Advisory Committee was formed to develop possible resolutions to the lack of space, particularly at the middle school/high school. Suggestions were made, but soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the district’s focus was elsewhere.

The committee also recommended alternative financing, recognizing that it would likely be difficult to pass a bond issue in the next few years, Brigham said. That is one of the reasons the school board is looking at this option.

At this time, the district has submitted a request for qualifications (RFQ) to architects for facility assessment, review of the current capacity and future needs. The board will look over the qualifications, set up interviews and select a firm, which the board will then consider.

The school board is going this route as a response to comments made by the public about architectural firms that were used during the previous bond issue.