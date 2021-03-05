Directed health mandates could be issued by health departments

The League of Nebraska Municipalities, DHHS and several community members opposed the bill.

“This (bill) would make it impossible for the state to have a united front on DHMs and could cause inconsistency,” said Ashley Newmyer, chief data strategist for DHHS.

Legal counsel Christy Abraham from the League of Nebraska Municipalities said the bill would overreach and “outright repeal our authority.”

Other community members didn’t like the prospect of local health departments creating DHMs and were concerned about the lack of public voices on the board because half of the members are appointed by the mayor, according to statute.

“This legislation makes it easier for harmful regulations to be enacted and cuts the community out of decisions,” said Allie French, founder of Nebraskans against Government Overreach.

Vargas said current law allows the state to unilaterally approve or deny DHMs, whereas the local public health departments have more local representation in decision making.