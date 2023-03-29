OMAHA – The Bishop Neumann boys and girls track and field teams took teams consisting mostly of underclassmen to the Boys Town Invite at the Palrang Field House in Omaha on March 25. Overall, the boys finished in sixth with 15 points and the girls got 10th place scoring two points.

The top finish for the Cavaliers boys team came from Beau Fujan in the 60 yard hurdles. Despite slipping out of the blocks, the freshman managed to get second by clocking a 9.17.

Coming in third place for Neumann in the high jump was Brecken Pentico. He ended up clearing 5-02 in the event.

Tallying the final point for the Cavalier boys was Fujan in the long jump. He came in sixth place overall with a mark of 18-05.50.

“Although Boys Town is a varsity meet, I have only been taking JV guys there the last three years,” Bishop Neumann Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “I only had five freshmen runners and jumpers yesterday. Despite that, we still managed to score 15 points out of those freshmen. Beau Fujan’s time in the hurdles is similar to our other top varsity hurdlers, so we have a good problem with four great hurdlers on our squad.”

The Neumann girls also had just a handful of athletes who participated. For most of them, it was their first time competing on the varsity level.

The Cavaliers’ only points came in the 4x400 yard relay. The team of Rilla Sullivan, Miley Reeves, Rylie Lechtenberg and Aubree Milliken ended up clocking a 5:02.85 to get fifth place.

Coming close to medaling in individual events for Neumann were Lechtenberg, who took seventh in the high jump by clearing 4-02, and Sullivan, who came in eighth place with a time of 1:14.47 in the 440 yard dash.

“Due to our schedule set-up and some injuries, we only had a handful of athletes entered in the Boys Town meet,” Bishop Neumann Girls Head Coach Tom Gerdes said on the day of the meet. “For most of the girls we had at this meet this year, it was their first high school meet. It was a good opportunity for them to get into their events and compete and learn what it takes to be able to compete at this level. So today was not only about performing but was also about learning and improving as much as possible. We were pleased with the effort and heart that they competed with.”

This week the Cavaliers were set to run at the Columbus Scotus Invite, but it has since been canceled.