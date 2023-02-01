Dicke becomes first conference champion for Waverly

BENNINGTON – The Waverly girls wrestling team picked up a third place finish at the Eastern Midlands Conference Wrestling Tournament with 80 points on Jan. 28. Blair was the conference champion with 148 points and Elkhorn took second with 115.

Earning the first-ever conference gold for the Vikings was Jaelyn Dicke at 170 pounds. She got two pins on the day against Kaylie Painter of Elkhorn and Nadjmina Akhmadzade of Blair in 0:37 and 1:09.

Picking up one win and placing second were Sophie Johnson at 110 pounds, Mackenzie Olson at 115 and Grace Neeman at 120. Johnson got an 8-2 decision against Ntasha Eberspacher of Elkhorn, Olson pinned Sydney Gerzely of Elkhorn in 5:15 and Neeman knocked off Brianna Matzen of Blair in 0:34 by pin.

Ariana Rodriguez earned a silver medal at 135 pounds even though she did not winning a match. She was pinned in 0:16 against Josie Biffar of Blair.

Coming in third place at 125 pounds was Jasmia Rodriguez. In two of her matches, she got byes and then she pinned Ella Andahl of Blair in 2:50 in the third place match.

Two days earlier, Waverly had home duals against Omaha Buena Vista and Fremont. The Vikings knocked off the Bison and then lost to the Tigers due to open weight classes.

Wrestling two matches and getting wins in both of them was Olson at 115 pounds. She pinned Itzel Rosiles Contreras of Buena Vista and Montse Huisman of Fremont in 2:14 and 1:31.

Also getting wins in the Fremont dual were Johnson at 110 pounds and Jasmia Rodriguez at 125. Johnson’s victory came by a 7-3 decision against Kyra Gonzalez and Jasmia Rodriguez pinned Aurora Hamilton in 1:55.

Waverly will be competing at the A-1 District Tournament at Fremont High School on Feb. 3 and 4. The top four finishers at each weight in the district qualify for the State Wrestling Tournament in Omaha later in the month.