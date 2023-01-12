Dicke and Olson take third at Beatrice Invite

BEATRICE – The Waverly girls wrestling team ended up in a tie for 10th place with 61 points at the Beatrice Girls Wrestling Invite on Jan. 5. Leading the Vikings with third place finishes were Mackenzie Olson at 115 pounds and Jaelyn Dicke at 170.

Olson went 3-2 and started the tournament off by pinning JaeLynn Watson of Thayer Central in 0:48.

She then picked up her second and third wins by pin against Geniah Story of Lincoln Northeast and Natasha Eberspacher of Elkhorn in 1:31 and 0:58.

Wrestling three matches and going 2-1 was Dicke. In the opening round, she pinned Kayleigh Marksmeier of West Point-Beemer in 4:21 and did the same thing to Avery Martin of Beatrice in 2:38 in the third place match.

Losing her first match and then battling back to get fifth at 135 pounds was Ariana Rodriguez.

Her first win was a pin in 4:54 against Kenzie Joy of Fillmore Central. Ariana Rodriguez followed that up by picking up a 10-6 victory over Casey Koch of Norfolk and then losing a 4-0 decision against Alexandri Mason of Beatrice.

In the fifth place match, she got her third win of the day when she pinned Julianna Perez-Ramirez of West Point-Beemer in 2:58.

Sophie Johnson and Jasmia Rodriguez both earned seventh place at 110 and 120 pounds, respectively. Coming up with two wins by pin was Jasmia Rodriguez and Johnson had one victory that came by pin.

Norfolk won the Beatrice Invite with 213 points. Getting second place was Crete with 185 points and Beatrice took third at their own meet with 157 points.