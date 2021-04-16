Diamond Rio headlines county fair concert this summer

WAHOO – Excitement is in the air as plans for a full Saunders County Fair this summer continue, starting with the announcement of the fair concert.
Diamond Rio will headline the concert with special guest opener Chancey Williams on July 31.
This is the fourth year a major concert will be part of the fair lineup. The Saunders County Fair will be held July 22 to Aug. 1.
Last year’s concert featured classic rock band 38 Special as the headliner and was well attended.
Early tickets went on sale April 9 and will be available until April 30 at a cost of $24. On May 1, the cost goes up $5. On the day of the concert, the price will be $39. For an additional $10, concert goers can enter the facility early at 6 p.m. The regular concert admittance time is 7 p.m.
Diamond Rio has been a part of the country music scene for over 30 years. They are currently touring the U.S. and Canada.
The band’s lineup has been the same since 1989 and includes lead singer Marty Roe, guitarist Jimmy Olander, drummer Brian Prout, keyboardist Dan Truman, bassist/harmony Dana Williams and mandolin/harmony Gene Johnson. The band formed in 1984. After signing with a major record label, the band’s debut single, “Meet in the Middle,” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1991. The Grammy Award-winning band has had over 30 singles reach the charts and was named Top Vocal Group and Vocal Group of the Year by the Academy of Country Music’s numerous times.
Chancey Williams is a former rodeo saddle bronc rider who became a neo-traditional country music artist. He both competed and performed at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, the only person to do so other than Chris LeDoux. He grew up in Wyoming and rode saddle broncs in high school, college and professionally. Williams’ new album, “Third Street,” debuted at No. 5 on the iTunes Country Albums chart last year.
Concert-goers should allow for the following rules: the clear bag policy will be enforced and all bags will be searched upon entrance to the facility, lawn chairs will be allowed in certain areas, food vendors will be onsite, no reentry is allowed once tickets have been scanned and beer stands will take cash only. There will be an ATM on site.