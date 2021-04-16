Diamond Rio headlines county fair concert this summer

WAHOO – Excitement is in the air as plans for a full Saunders County Fair this summer continue, starting with the announcement of the fair concert.

Diamond Rio will headline the concert with special guest opener Chancey Williams on July 31.

This is the fourth year a major concert will be part of the fair lineup. The Saunders County Fair will be held July 22 to Aug. 1.

Last year’s concert featured classic rock band 38 Special as the headliner and was well attended.

Early tickets went on sale April 9 and will be available until April 30 at a cost of $24. On May 1, the cost goes up $5. On the day of the concert, the price will be $39. For an additional $10, concert goers can enter the facility early at 6 p.m. The regular concert admittance time is 7 p.m.

Diamond Rio has been a part of the country music scene for over 30 years. They are currently touring the U.S. and Canada.