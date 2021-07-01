Despite some restrictions, Pink Bandana tournament returns

PRAGUE – A year ago the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball tournament held in Prague every July.
The annual event, which started as a small 37-team mud volleyball tournament in Abie in 2008, has grown into one of the largest breast cancer fundraisers in the state of Nebraska.
The tournament moved to Prague in 2011 and has grown to as many as 256 teams, often bringing more than 3,000 people to town every July.
Unfortunately for tournament founder and Prague native Jeremy Stanislav, although this year’s tournament will be held on July 10, it won’t be without restrictions.
The 2021 edition has been limited to 192 teams and volleyball players and fans will not be allowed stay overnight in campers or tents. Health and safety protocols prevent it.
“That is the biggest change for this year. I know a lot of people are bummed about that, said Stanislav.
There have also been sponsorship hurdles.
The decision to move forward with the tournament was made at the March Board of Directors meeting and Stanislav said that it put organizers more than three months behind when it comes to planning and seeking new sponsorships.
“We typically start trying to find new sponsors in January, but we had to wait to make sure we were going to be able to have the tournament. That made getting new sponsors a challenge,” Stanislav stated.
Pink Bandana, the foundation behind the volleyball tournament, was created to help young women stricken with breast cancer.
In 2008 the tournament raised $1,900 for Karla Keller. Eleven years later in 2019 the tournament grew large enough to provide three recipients checks in the amount of $10,000 and also provide a college scholarship of up to $4,000 to a graduating high school student.
Due to the financial challenges brought about by the pandemic the benefits from this year’s tournament will be going to Michelle Edmundson from Omaha.
Edmunson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but since then it has metastasized and spread to her skin, ribs and lungs.
Edmundson is a teacher at Millard North High School, where she teaches social studies.
Edmundson is married and has a young son. She said that any financial help will be greatly appreciated after a year spent getting cancer treatment in a visitor-restricted pandemic environment. Over the past 13 years, Pink Bandana, Inc. has donated over $350,000 to individuals affected by breast cancer.
Despite not having the tournament in 2020, three women still received financial help according to Stanislav.
Caitlin Phelps a 27-year-old from Lincoln, Brandi Moore a 36-year-old from Omaha and Louisha Williams a 37-year-old from Lin-
coln all received financial support from Pink Bandana Inc.
In addition, Michaela Dooley, a graduate of Yutan High School, received a scholarship to help with college expenses. Her mother, Michelle Dooley, is a breast cancer survivor.
“That was really important to us. We made it priority to make sure that we were able to pay last year’s recipients and scholarship winner,” said Stanislav.
If you are interested in supporting their efforts, you can make a tax-deductible donation, provide encouraging words via video or text, or send gifts to the recipients. Contact Pink Bandana at mudvb@pinkbandana.org or call 402-679-1281.
Jason Unger is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at jason.unger@wahoonewspaper.com.