Despite some restrictions, Pink Bandana tournament returns

PRAGUE – A year ago the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball tournament held in Prague every July.

The annual event, which started as a small 37-team mud volleyball tournament in Abie in 2008, has grown into one of the largest breast cancer fundraisers in the state of Nebraska.

The tournament moved to Prague in 2011 and has grown to as many as 256 teams, often bringing more than 3,000 people to town every July.

Unfortunately for tournament founder and Prague native Jeremy Stanislav, although this year’s tournament will be held on July 10, it won’t be without restrictions.

The 2021 edition has been limited to 192 teams and volleyball players and fans will not be allowed stay overnight in campers or tents. Health and safety protocols prevent it.

“That is the biggest change for this year. I know a lot of people are bummed about that, said Stanislav.

There have also been sponsorship hurdles.

The decision to move forward with the tournament was made at the March Board of Directors meeting and Stanislav said that it put organizers more than three months behind when it comes to planning and seeking new sponsorships.