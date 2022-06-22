Deputies to keep an eye on protected crosswalk

WAVERLY – Parents were alarmed last week when a post was made in a Waverly Facebook group about children who were nearly hit by a car as they were crossing Amberly Road.

According to the post made on June 14, the children were crossing on 145th Street from the Riley subdivision to attend summer school classes at Hamlow Elementary, using a crosswalk that is protected by a flashing pedestrian crossing sign.

At the June 14 Waverly City Council meeting, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher brought the incident to the attention of Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Riley Lavene, who provides crime updates to the council.

“There were some kiddos that pushed the button, the flashers went off, they started crossing the street, and a car blew through the flashers and just about got some kids,” Fisher said.

The Facebook post, which was made by Jaci Kottman in the “Waverly Parents” group, said a person driving a white sedan “blasted through flashing lights” and appeared to be looking at their phone.

Lavene said he would notify the other Lancaster County deputies who patrol Waverly and make them aware of potential violations at the intersection.

“That’s a super easy ticket, and that’s a big ticket,” Lavene said.

Fisher said the school district had also recently contacted the city about activating the school zone flashing lights near the intersection. When the lights are flashing – typically in the hours before and after school days – drivers must follow a 25 mile-per-hour speed limit. During summer school, the lights are activated from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fisher said compounding a ticket for running through the crosswalk with a violation for driving over the speed limit in a school zone could result in a substantial fine.

Waverly High School Band Director Brady Rohlfs appeared before the council to ask for ask for approval on a marching band parade route, which would be used for the Bob Maag Marching Festival on Sept. 24

Former Waverly High School band director Bob Maag was a big fan of parades, according to Rohlfs.

Maag served as the band director at WHS for 33 years and retired in 1991, and became a local legend of sorts. Nearly a year to the day after Maag’s May 2021 death, a tribute concert was held in the high school auditorium to honor the longtime band teacher.

Now, another event is in the works to pay tribute to Maag’s impact in Waverly.

The marching festival will invite high school marching bands to Waverly to join in a parade through a residential section of Waverly, running from Waverly Intermediate School to Hamlow Elementary School, mostly along 143rd Street. Rohlfs said his goal is to have about 10 marching bands as part of the parade.

“It seemed like a natural fit to put a parade in the community, and that will hopefully help bring people into the town as well,” Rohlfs said.

The council voted 3-0 to approve the parade route.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.