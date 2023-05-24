OMAHA – Alonna Depalma proved why she is the best 400 meter runner in Class B not once, but twice at the Class B State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke High School on May 17 and 18. Her three gold medals helped Waverly earn third place as a team with 56 points, while Bennington took second with 58 points and Norris won with 72 points.

“You know all year we go up against Norris about every week and we know they are a great team,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “Our girls are right there and we knew we would be right up in the hunt at the end, but we were just a few points short. I can’t ask any more than what they did and it was a good time today.”

Playing a big part in the success for the Vikings was Depalma, who helped Waverly earn two gold in relay events and then another in the 400.

The first one came in the 4x100 meter relay where she along with Tahya Mrsny, Alyssa Folds and Joslyn Rice got a first place medal in a time of 48.64.

Next up was the 400 meter dash for Depalma. She raced to a first place finish in a state meet record time of 56.38.

“It feels amazing and I am just really happy with the outcome of the race and I really have my competitors to thank for that,” Depalama said. “It was an incredible feeling knowing that I was able to break the state meet record.”

The final gold for Depalma came in the 4x400 meter relay where she used an amazing final leg to get the Vikings to the line first in a state and meet record time of 4:04.93. Other members of the relay included Joslyn Rice, Emma Steffensen and Millie Waldo.

“We really celebrated a lot when our boys broke the state record and they were pretty bound and determined that they were going to get some of that love too,” Benson said. “Alonna Depalma was going to take that race and we weren’t going to lose that.”

On top of the three golds, Delpalma also got third place in a very competitive 100 meter dash in a time of 12.23.

In the girls triple jump, Annie Harms continued to climb up the ranks. She took third place out of 24 competitors with a mark of 35-10.75.

Coming in 10th and 11th place in the event were Alaina Ropte with a jump of 34-01.50 and Mya Dubas, who ended up with a mark of 34-00.75.

Steffensen took fourth place in the 800 meter run after clocking a 2:15.97. Waldo got 19th place in a time of 2:28.27.

To start the running events off on Wednesday, the Vikings took second place in the 4x800 meter relay behind Elkhorn North, who set a state and meet record. Waldo, Blakeley Meyers, Marissa Gross and Steffensen got to the line in 9:43.83.

Sneaking in for an eighth place finish in the girls pole vault was Avery Scott for Waverly after clearing 10-06. Behind her in 12th place was Jolee Wiese, who got over 10-00.

Harms led the Vikings in the long jump with a 10th place finish with a jump of 16-04.75. Taking 18th place with a mark of 15-03.25 was Ropte.

In the shot put, Jaelyn Dicke ended her career with a 19th place finish with a throw of 34-09.50.

Mrsny ran a 47.28 to get 13th place in the prelims of the 300 meter hurdles.

Folds competed alongside Depalma in the prelims of the 100 meter dash and got 12th place overall in a time of 12.89.

This year’s performance at state should give the Waverly girls track team confidence heading into next year with a strong group of state medalists who will be returning.