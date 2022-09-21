Defensive heroics not enough for Neumann in home loss

WAHOO- In a rematch of the Class C-2 quarterfinals from a year ago, it was Class C-2 No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia who was able to prevail over Class C-2 No. 7 Bishop Neumann again by a final of 44-34 on homecoming in Wahoo. It was a game that had several ups and downs, including a stretch of three touchdowns put up by the Cavaliers defense and special teams.

Early on, it was the Bluehawks who grabbed the momentum with two quick touchdowns. They came on a 26 yard pass from Carson Kudlacek to Cooper Butler and then Kudlacek completed a 78 yard pass to Jenson Anderson to give St. Cecilia a 14-0 lead at the end of the first.

To start the second quarter, Calvin Sassaman finally got Neumann on the board with a 65 yard touchdown run. John Lilly made the extra point, which cut the Cavaliers deficit in half at 14-7.

After throwing two touchdowns in the first quarter, Kudlacek scored from one yard out in the second. The Bluehawks missed the extra point, giving them a 20-7 lead at halftime.

Another touchdown pass from Kudlacek to Butler put St. Cecilia in front 26-7.

The Cavaliers who had been bottled up offensively went back to Sassaman on the ground. He was able to break for his second score of the game on a 27 yard run.

Lilly’s extra point, trimmed the Bluehawks lead down to 26-14.

On the ensuing possession, Neumann was able to get some pressure on St. Cecilia. This resulted in Nolan Van Slyke getting an interception and returning it 35 yards for a touchdown.

The third extra point of the contest by Lilly reduced the Bluehawks advantage down to 26-21 heading to the last 12 minutes of play.

For the second time in as many possessions, the Cavaliers defense got an interception to start the fourth. This time it was Trent Barry who stepped in front of a pass and returned it 25 yards for a score.

For the first time in the game, Neumann led St. Cecilia 27-26.

On the next Bluehawk offensive series, the Cavaliers came up with a three and out. As St. Cecilia dropped back to punt on fourth, Trent Moudry was able to get a hand on the ball and blocked it. He ended up returning the football 12 yards for a touchdown and extended Neumann’s edge out to 34-26.

With all the momentum on the Cavaliers side, the Bluehawks didn’t buckle with Chase Evans getting free for a 57 yard touchdown run. Neumann still led 34-32 after St. Cecilia failed on their two point attempt.

The scoring was capped off in the contest with two touchdowns late from the Bluehawks that helped earn a 10 point win. Kudlacek threw an 18 yard pass to Anderson for the first score and then Kudlacek ran the ball in from three yards out to put the game out of reach.

Despite the loss, the Cavaliers showed a lot of heart making a comeback for the ages. In total, Neumann had 175 yards of offense and St. Cecilia ended with 511 yards.

Leading the offense with 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns was Sassaman and Conor Booth carried the ball ten times for 62 yards.

Finishing with three completions for 16 yards was Conner Schutt. On the receiving end of those passes were Luke Meis who had nine receiving yards and Kanon Cada who finished with seven yards.

Defensively, Moudry had 14 tackles, one sack, a blocked punt, and a fumble recovery for a score. Barry came up with 12 tackles and one interception for a touchdown, Nolan Van Slyke earned six tackles and had one interception for a score, and Cada, Lilly, and Meis had five tackles.

This week the Cavaliers open up District play at Yutan. The Chieftains come into the matchup with a 2-2 record and beat North Bend 41-8 in their last game.