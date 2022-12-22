Defense steals show for Chieftains in win over Pioneers

FORT CALHOUN – A defensive masterpiece put on by the Yutan boys basketball team helped them pull out a 37-17 victory on the road at Fort Calhoun on Dec. 13. The Chieftains held the Pioneers to single digits in every quarter of play and to a 24.1% shooting percentage.

With a 2-0 advantage in the first, Nolan Timm knocked down a three to make it a five-point contest. Four more points were tacked on by the Chieftains before the end of the quarter, which gave them a 9-2 lead.

During the second, Yutan continued to dominate on the defensive end by limiting Fort Calhoun to four points. Another 14 points tacked on offensively gave the Chieftains a comfortable 23-6 advantage at halftime.

After a strong first half, Yutan struggled in the third quarter with just two points. On the other end, the Pioneers dropped in seven points to cut the Chieftains’ lead down to 25-13 heading to the final frame.

Fort Calhoun came out with the first four points of the fourth to make it an eight-point game. Maddox Wentworth and Timm both hit three pointers to extend Yutan’s lead back out to double digits at 31-17.

The Chieftains ended up outscoring the Pioneers 12-0 to end the game as they went on to pull out a 20-point victory over a squad that made the semifinals of the Class C-1 State Basketball Tournament a year ago.

Yutan scored seven points off of turnovers, pulled down 36 rebounds, dished out eight assists and had two blocks. From the field, the Chieftains shot 36% and were 23% from behind the arc.

Leading Yutan with 20 points and eight rebounds was Nolan Timm. Scoring eight points was Drake Trent, AJ Arensberg had four, Maddox Wentworth put up three and Owen Sutter finished with two.

The Chieftains pushed their win streak to four games with a 41-35 victory at Conestoga on Dec. 17. Yutan used a dominant first quarter to pull out the win.

Early on, Maddox Wentworth and Timm hit a pair of three pointers to put the Chieftains in front 11-2. That lead for Yutan was increased to 19-9 by the end of the quarter.

In the second, Owen Sutter kept the three balls falling for the Chieftains with a triple. Yutan would only score two more points the rest of the half but still had a 24-13 advantage over the Cougars going into the locker room.

After outscoring the Chieftains 13-8 in the third, Conestoga was within six at 32-26 going to the final frame.

The offense and defense picked up for Yutan in the fourth. As a result, both teams battled to a 9-9 tie in the last quarter and the Chieftains held on for a six-point victory.

Pulling down 13 points, two rebounds and getting one block was Maddox Wentworth. Timm was also in double figures with 12 points and AJ Arensburg had seven points and four rebounds. Scoring five points was Sutter and Drake Trent had four points, four rebounds and four assists.

Yutan took on Raymond Central on the road on Dec. 20. They return home to play Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.