Defense leads the way for Wahoo in win over Blair

Wahoo held the Trojans to 24% shooting from the field and 25% from three-point range. The Warriors also had 11 steals and a staggering 40 rebounds.

Leading Wahoo with 14 points and three steals was Leu. Ella Lacey had 12 points and four rebounds, Golladay scored eight points and had four assists, Luben finished with seven points, Iversen had five points, both Kolterman and Kenning scored four points, Abbey Borchers added three points, and Josie Sutton finished with two points.

Similar to the game with Platteview on Thursday, the Warriors opened up a big lead and never looked back against DC West. Wahoo had a 46% shooting percentage in the game and made 38% of their three-point attempts, where the Falcons were 21% from the field and 23% from three.

The Warriors finished with 24 points and found themselves up 24-7 after one.

Both Leu and Iversen connected on three-pointers in the second quarter. After dropping in another 22 points, Wahoo’s lead was up to 46-10 at the half.

After outscoring DC West 15-5 in the third, the Warriors backed off in the fourth and gave some bench players some playing. The reserves played well and were still able to score five points compared to just four by the Falcons.