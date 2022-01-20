Defense leads the way for Wahoo in win over Blair

WAHOO- Moving to 11-2 on the season is what the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo girls basketball team accomplished with three wins this past week. They knocked off Class B No. 7 Blair 43-26 on Jan. 11, Platteview 59-26 on Jan. 13, and Douglas County West 66-17 on Jan. 15.
On Tuesday, the Warriors were in a top ten matchup with Blair. The Warriors were able to hold a Bear squad who is used to scoring 54 points a game on average to less than 30 points.
“Blair is known for their offense, so they can really score,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “I am super proud of our girls and their defensive effort. We didn’t get a lot of steals, but we sure sped them up and got the rebounds.”
Kylee Kenning with a jumper and Autumn Iversen with two layups supplied all the scoring for the Warriors in the first. A late three by Blair to end the quarter, gave them a 7-6 advantage.
It didn’t take long for Wahoo to erase that deficit in the second with a corner three from Iversen. A Karley Golladay basket and a steal and layup by Sammy Leu put the Warriors up 13-9.
The scoring didn’t stop there for Leu, who knocked down a corner three to give Wahoo an 18-13 halftime lead.
During the third quarter, the Bears were held to their lowest point total at five. A layup by Leu and jumper by Golladay increased the Warriors advantage to 30-18.
Wahoo went to the boards in the fourth to close the game out. Kenning was able to pull down a rebound and find Leu open for a basket to put the Warriors in front by 14 points.
“In a game like that every scoring opportunity you get is important,” Forbes said. “We talk about every single possession being important and in a close game that magnifies it even more.”
Iversen paced Wahoo with 14 points and four rebounds. Dropping in 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals was Leu. Next on the team in terms of scoring was Golladay with eight points, Taylor Luben had four, and Sidney Smart and Kenning both scored two points.
Following their spectacular defense performance against the Bears, Wahoo kept the trend going against Platteview two days later at home.
They held the Trojans to just five points in the first quarter while scoring 21 of their own points. A 10-3 run in the second, allowed the Warriors to go up 31-8 at halftime.
Platteview had their best offensive showing in the third quarter where they scored 12 points, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome Wahoo who had 15 points and increased their lead to 46-20.
Late in the fourth quarter, Ella Lacey knocked down a three-pointer that continued to build upon the already sizeable lead the Warriors had.
Wahoo held the Trojans to 24% shooting from the field and 25% from three-point range. The Warriors also had 11 steals and a staggering 40 rebounds.
Leading Wahoo with 14 points and three steals was Leu. Ella Lacey had 12 points and four rebounds, Golladay scored eight points and had four assists, Luben finished with seven points, Iversen had five points, both Kolterman and Kenning scored four points, Abbey Borchers added three points, and Josie Sutton finished with two points.
Similar to the game with Platteview on Thursday, the Warriors opened up a big lead and never looked back against DC West. Wahoo had a 46% shooting percentage in the game and made 38% of their three-point attempts, where the Falcons were 21% from the field and 23% from three.
The Warriors finished with 24 points and found themselves up 24-7 after one.
Both Leu and Iversen connected on three-pointers in the second quarter. After dropping in another 22 points, Wahoo’s lead was up to 46-10 at the half.
After outscoring DC West 15-5 in the third, the Warriors backed off in the fourth and gave some bench players some playing. The reserves played well and were still able to score five points compared to just four by the Falcons.
Leu had a game-high 16 points and five rebounds, while Golladay had 10 points, five steals, and three assists. Scoring seven points was Luben, Lanta Hintz, Kenning, Kolterman, and Smart all had three, and Sutton, Lacey, and Bailey Maly each recorded two points.