Davey Park closes in on $40,000 goal, will hold fundraiser feed June 25

DAVEY – In its prime, the Davey Park could have been a community hub, where kids took on the challenges of monkey bars and families gathered for meals under the picnic shelter.

The park can still be used in such a way, but its facilities have seen better days. Sheri Verkamp estimates that the most recent renovations were in the 1980s, when a wooden playset was installed. And for years, the park had largely gone untouched, except by children scrambling down the sun-scorched metal slide.

But Verkamp, her friend Ali Shull and a committee of Davey residents are leading the charge to update the playground with modern amenities. So far, they’ve repainted the park’s swing set and replaced its swings, and they’ve got plans to replace the merry-go-round, the wooden playset and the basketball court.

In three years of pandemic-hindered fundraising, the committee has brought in $30,000 with the goal of hitting $40,000 by October. Then, by spring of next year, they hope to be ready to install the new equipment.

The group’s next big fundraising event is June 25 at the Davey Community Hall, where they will serve pancakes and breakfast sausage from 8 to 11 a.m., and hamburgers and hot dogs for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will have the option to give a free-will donation.

The community hall acts as a gathering place in the village, as does Davey Tavern, Verkamp said. But she and Shull think the town could use another spot.

“I just think it would give another space for the community to utilize if the park was updated,” Verkamp said.

Verkamp and Shull are Davey transplants, both moving to town with their families within the past five years. Like many others, they enjoy Davey for its small-town feel just a stone’s throw from Lincoln.

But they knew when they moved to the village that its park could use an upgrade. Their kids sometimes come home from the park with splintered hands from the wooden playset, and the merry-go-round doesn’t do as its name suggests.

The two hatched the plan sitting outside one night in 2019. Verkamp commented that she would love to see the park redone while their kids are still young.

“And Ali was like, ‘Let’s do it. We can do it,’” Verkamp said. “I’d had some conversations with others in the past about wanting to redo it, but nobody that really gave me that sense of ‘Yeah, we can do it.’”

Since taking matters into their own hands, they’ve held craft fairs, spaghetti feeds, a volleyball tournament and have sold T-shirts, hats and koozies branded with a Davey Park logo. And they say their Davey neighbors have largely gotten behind their efforts.

“If it wasn’t for the community, we wouldn’t be at the $30,000 mark already,” Verkamp said. “I mean, we’re a village of 160 people, and to already have $30,000 raised is spectacular.”

The next step is the fundraiser on June 25, which will precede another fundraiser supporting the Raymond Central cheer team. The day will be capped by a fireworks demo shoot from Davey Fireworks.

Beyond the June 25 fundraiser, Verkamp and Shull hinted that they may have some more significant donations on the way. And Shull said she still has her eyes set on wrapping the fundraising efforts by October, when Verkamp returns from her National Guard deployment in San Diego.

“Since (Verkamp) has been deployed, this has been a project that has really been in her heart,” Shull said. “We hope to have the fundraising done so that when she comes home, she doesn't have to worry about this anymore and we can just start enjoying the park and just be able to button up this project and enjoy it as families and as a community.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.