Davey community produce table ripe for the picking

DAVEY – For at least the next month, Davey residents can donate to and take leftover produce from a community produce table outside Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Pastor Kris Bohac said 2022 is the second year that the church has organized the table. Its roots extend from the free food pantry at the end of the church’s front walkway, which debuted in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Then the next year, somebody was asking about bringing stuff from their garden for people in the congregation,” Bohac said.

The community produce table’s directions are simple and are printed on the tabletop: “See something that looks good? Take it. Have extra? Leave it.”

In its first year, the church had no issues with animals attempting to swipe the produce.

“It’s basically for people, not just in the church, but in the community also to bring their stuff there,” Bohac said. “Sometimes it’s got stuff on it. Sometimes it’s empty.”

Bohac said it’s difficult to gauge the produce table’s impact because she usually doesn’t see when the produce is taken.

“Sometimes (last year), the produce wouldn’t get taken and we’d have to throw them away. But for the most part, it seemed like people took stuff,” Bohac said.

The community produce table opened later this year than it did in 2021, Bohac said, because of weather that stymied gardening. Tomato plants have only recently begun to flower, she said.

But the community produce table will be open until the end of the gardening season.

“It will be there until gardens kind of peter out,” she said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.