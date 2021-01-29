Danenhauer named Sideline Power Employee of the Year

GREENWOOD – Bill Danenhauer is one of those guys who puts everything he has into everything he does.

“He’s an absolute power house,” commented Matt Starr, CEO of Sideline Power, “he works hard and is always having a good time.” Danenhauer came to Sideline Power from CoachComm in late 2018. With a storied history in athletics and coaching, plus experience in headset sales, Danenhauer was solid fit for helping programs find the best gear to fit their needs.

Danenhauer’s primary focus is on the athletic programs in the southwest United States, with a heavy emphasis on Texas.

“He has done a phenomenal job of expanding our client base in the Southwest region,” commented VP of Sales Marc Sheil. “He logged over 3000 calls in 2020. That’s a lot of programs contacted.”

The results show just how successful Danenhauer’s efforts are, setting the all-time annual record for most orders in the state of Texas. Additionally, Danenhauer’s hard work in the southwest helped build five record-breaking sales months, which is the largest number of record-breaking months in the history of Sideline Power.