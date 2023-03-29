LINCOLN – The Class B No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team is off to a fantastic start on the season with a 3-0 record. A big driving force behind that has been the play of Raymond Central’s Aleyna Cuttlers in the goal box. Through three games, she has yet to be scored on.

“Aleyna Cuttlers continues to develop her goalkeeping skills,” RC/LL Head Coach Dave Gosselin said. “With each game, her confidence grows. She is an important cog in our defensive scheme.”

On top of the play of Cuttlers, the defense has been superb for the Warriors as well. They have gotten a lot of great play from several different players in the back line.

“Our victories have been directly related to the consistent and quality play of our defensive block anchored by Hailey Chambers, Elsa Meyer, Harper Stull and Jordan Ersntmeyer,” Gosselin said. “Additional support in this block has been provided by McKenzie Derowitsch and a newcomer from RC, Hailey Malousek. They are tough to break down.”

LL/RC started the year off with a battle at Platteview on March 21. In a low scoring affair, it was the Warriors who were able to prevail by a final of 1-0.

Both teams went back and forth in the first half but weren’t able to find the back of the net. That changed in the second half when the senior Ernstmeyer broke the scoreless tie with a shot that got by the goalkeeper.

The Trojans tried to tie the game, but couldn’t get the ball by Cuttlers. She finished with three saves in the contest.

Overall, LL/RC controlled the ball more than Platteview throughout the 80 minutes of play. This could be seen in the 10 shots for the Warriors compared to the four for the Trojans.

Next up for LL/RC, was Conestoga at home on March 23. The Warriors dominated from start to finish and ended up knocking off the Cougars by a final of 3-0.

Two of those goals for LL/RC came in the first half from Derowitsch. She picked up another goal in the second half on her way to finishing with a hat trick.

In the goal box, Cuttlers posted another shutout. Conestoga had three shots on goals in the contest and she was able to block all three of them.

Playing 71 minutes and getting one shot was Cali Springer. Jordyn Harris was on the field for 71 minutes and Taylor Oldfield played 53 minutes with one shot on goal apiece.

A fantastic first week of play was capped off on March 25 when LL/RC defeated Beatrice at home by a final of 2-0.

After struggling to find the back of the net in the first half, the Warriors broke through with two goals in the second half. They were from Raymond Central’s Taylor Oldfield and Derowitsch.

Through three games, Derowitsch has established herself as a dangerous scorer. The senior has scored four of LL/RC’s six goals on the year.

Cuttlers picked up her third shutout by blocking five shots on goal by the Lady Orange.

Overall, it was about as good a first week as the Warriors could have asked for. Despite having lots of new faces, the LL/RC’s girls soccer team is determined to try and keep their winning tradition going.

“The driving philosophy of our team is that success is measured by not what is on the scoreboard,” Gosselin said. “Success is going to be assessed by the extent to which they took control of what they have control over – that is – their effort and doing their own personal best. They have done that and much more.”

This week the Warriors had one home game against Seward on March 28.