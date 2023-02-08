LINCOLN – For the second time in a week, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team fell to Class C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian 62-37 on Jan. 31. In a similar fashion to the squad’s first meeting, the Cavaliers had no answer for the potent offensive attack of the Crusaders.

In the first quarter, Neumann fell behind by four points at 10-6. That was followed up by Christian scoring 18 points in the second and increasing their edge to 28-13.

The Cavaliers tried to make a comeback in the third with 16 points scored. Six of those points put up in the frame came on a pair of three-pointers from Nicole Blum and AJ Bosak.

Despite the newfound life on offense, the Crusaders still finished with 20 points in the third and went into the fourth up 48-29.

With the game well in hand, Lincoln Christian capped off the final eight minutes with 14 points. Neumann only mustered up eight points and fell by 25 points in the end.

On the glass, the Cavaliers were narrowly out-rebounded 28 to 26. There were also 10 steals, nine assists and one block registered by Neumann.

From behind the arc, the Cavaliers had an 18% clip and made 37% of their total shots attempted in the contest.

Scoring nine points with five rebounds was Jill Johnson and Kinslee Bosak had eight points and three assists. Putting up five points were AJ Bosak, Blum and Julia Ingwersen. Caitlin McGuigan had three and Bridget Whitney finished with two.

Next up for the Cavaliers was a road game against Class B No. 8 Waverly on Feb. 2. For the first time in two years, Neumann lost to the Vikings by a final of 48-32.

A tightly played first quarter ended with Waverly taking a 7-5 lead. The Vikings followed that up by outscoring the Cavaliers 11-8 in the second quarter and building an 18-13 advantage going into halftime.

Things took a turn for the worst for Neumann in the third where they were outscored 21-11 by Waverly. The Cavaliers never did recover from that and ended up losing by 16 points.

Neumann made 31% of their shots from the field but failed to make a three pointer. They also had 28 rebounds, nine assists and eight steals.

Putting up 14 points with six rebounds and three assists was Jill Johnson. Both scoring seven points were Kinslee Bosak and Julia Ingwersen and Bridget Whitney finished with four.

The Cavaliers play Yutan at home on Feb. 7. They then play at Omaha Roncalli Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 and wrap up the regular season at Class C-2 No. 9 Fremont Bergan at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.