Crimson Pride too much to hand for Raymond Central in loss

OMAHA- It was tough sledding for the Raymond Central football team when they took on Class C1 No. 4 Omaha Roncalli on the road on Sept. 9. The Mustangs had 111 yards of total offense and gave up 408 yards to the Crimson Pride in a 51-0 loss.

Another factor in the defeat was Raymond Central couldn’t limit their turnovers with three interceptions thrown.

To start the game, Roncalli had 10 points in the first quarter. They came off a 28 yard field goal and then a five yard run.

They added two more touchdowns in the second with big pass plays of 39 and 57 yards, which gave the Crimson Pride a 23-0 halftime advantage.

The offense kept clicking for Roncalli into the third quarter where they got three touchdowns on a four yard run, a 56 yard scamper, and then a two yard run. Heading to the final frame, it was all Roncalli as they led 44-0.

In the fourth quarter, the Crimson Pride added one more score on a 20 yard pass that increased their edge out to 51 points.

Completing six passes for 62 yards in the loss with a long of 32 was Rylan Stover. Wyatt Jelinek was one of one on his passing attempts for 13 yards.

Gaining 48 yards on the ground with a long run of 32 was Kyle Peterson. Wyatt Jelinek came up with 18 rushing yards on four attempts and Mason Kreikemeier earned 10 yards on the ground.

Both catching one pass for 13 and then nine yards were Gavin Gehle and Reid Otto.

Defensively Lennox Starr led the way with three tackles, while Jude Burton, Mason Kreikemeier, Justin Rothwell, and Owen Kreikemeier all had two tackles, and Wyatt Svoboda, Caleb Redstrom, Carson Tice, and Colby DenHartog finished with one tackle.

Earning an interception in the secondary for the Mustangs was Dawson Potter.

On special teams, Otto had three returns for an average of 16 yards and a long return of 18 yards. Picking up 15 yards on one return was Wyatt Jelinek and Svoboda gained six yards on one return.

This week Raymond Central travels to Wayne State College to play Wayne. The Blue Devils are currently 0-3 with a 29-14 loss to Fort Calhoun their last time out.