Crete stays red hot in dominant win over Waverly

WAVERLY – In a battle of top 10 teams in Class B, the No. 10 Waverly boys basketball team was no match for No. 5 Crete in a 64-38 loss at home on Dec. 20. Despite shooting 32% from the field and 40% from three, the Vikings had no answer for a Cardinals squad that moved to 7-0 on the year.

To start the game, Crete jumped out to a 2-0 lead. A three-pointer from AJ Heffelfinger gave Waverly a one point edge at 3-2.

Later on, with a 9-8 deficit, Preston Harms knocked down a three to put Waverly in front by two. A 7-1 run by the Cardinals to end the first quarter flipped the score and had the Vikings trailing 15-12.

Midway through the second, Sam Schernikau knocked down a triple to tie the game up at 22-22. Similar to the first, Crete caught fire and had 10 points compared to three by Waverly.

Heading into halftime, the Vikings fell behind 32-25 to the Cardinals.

The momentum that Crete gained to end the first half carried over into the third quarter where they put up 23 points. On the other end, Waverly only had seven points and as result, found themselves in a 55-33 hole going to the fourth.

AJ Heffelfinger hit a three to make the score 60-36 late in the last quarter. The Vikings ended up scoring two more points the rest of the way as they went on to lose by 26 points.

For the game, Waverly dished out nine assists and had four steals. On the glass, the Vikings had 14 rebounds and one blocked shot.

Giving his team a boost with 15 points was the senior Aj Heffelfinger.

This week Waverly will be taking part in their home holiday tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. In the first round, the Vikings play South Sioux City at 1 p.m. on Thursday.