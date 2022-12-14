Coyotes and foxes have made appearances in Waverly, how should you respond?

WAVERLY — If you get your news from Waverly Facebook groups, it might seem that sightings of foxes and coyotes are on the uptick. Some residents have posted photos and videos of foxes walking down city streets, and others have sent out warnings to their neighbors about coyotes.

While The Waverly News received no photo evidence of coyotes in town, their presence would not be entirely unusual, according to Sam Wilson, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s furbearer program manager.

“Coyotes and foxes are common statewide,” Wilson said on Monday. “That includes up to the edges of cities, and at times, if there’s appropriate habitat inside cities, like a wooded creek or golf courses or grassy open areas, those animals will use those spaces as well.”

Wilson said the two species have gradually become more accustomed to urban living over time, with foxes migrating to cities first to escape predatory coyotes. But coyotes have followed and begun to make themselves at home.

So, their appearance in Waverly is not out of the ordinary. But what threat do they pose to people and pets? Wilson said foxes and coyotes both are capable of killing small animals, like cats, chickens and small dogs. But when such events occur, it’s usually due to a lack of supervision or security.

For chickens, Wilson advises ensuring coops are well-protected and enclosed. As for small pets, it’s best for owners to keep them close by or on leashes.

“It’s people letting pets run at night, it’s people letting pets run off leash, leaving very, very small pets out at night or leaving them out to go to the bathroom at night where you can’t see them,” Wilson said. “Those are the kinds of issues that are easily taken care of by keeping pets on leash.”

Like dogs, coyotes and foxes are canids and are naturally territorial. If a dog or cat enters a coyote’s or fox’s home range, an attack is possible.

“So, it’s not necessarily that they’re attacked first, they’re just defending their home range,” Wilson said. “They’re trying to be careful to monitor who’s around their pups in their home range.”

Wilson said a family of wild foxes lives in his backyard in Lincoln, and he also has a small dog. To prevent conflict, he keeps his dog on a cable while it relieves itself.

“But we always stand there next to the door and then bring him back in,” he said. “We’ve been totally successful.”

In that way, the presence of humans is the best defense against coyotes and foxes. Wilson said it’s not uncommon for wild animals to sit and watch as people walk by — because those that have grown up in urban settings are accustomed to people being nearby. However, both species are likely to flee when approached by humans.

“You've probably seen the same thing with almost any wild animal you've been around, even squirrels in certain areas,” Wilson said. “As soon as you get to a certain distance, they run.

“The vast majority of issues these animals cause can be controlled by keeping pets on leash or having secured areas for small animals that people may have, like chickens.”

Other facts about coyotes and foxes:

>> Coyotes and foxes typically prey on rabbits and rodents, like squirrels and mice, which Wilson said can be to the benefit of backyard gardens. “So it’s not all bad having them around if people just take the time to make sure their pets are on a leash,” Wilson said.

>> Waverly, like most cities, has an ordinance prohibiting killing or injuring animals “by the use of firearms, stones, clubs, poisons, or any other manner unless the animal is vicious or dangerous and cannot be captured without danger to the persons attempting to effect a capture of the said animal.”

>> Foxes are typically identified by their orange fur. Coyotes are generally the size of a small dog with a gray or sandy coat.

>> Foxes are actually quite small. Wilson said they often weigh about 10 pounds — the size of an adult house cat — but their appearance is enlarged by their puffy fur. Coyotes, on the other hand, can weigh up to 30 pounds.