Cowboys and Cowgirls take Saunders County Fair by storm

WAHOO- For the 67th time, the Wahoo Saddle Club put on the Wahoo PCRA Rodeo on July 21-23 to kick off the Saunders County Fair. Competitors from across the state, country, and world came to show their skills in the arena on horses, bulls, and other livestock.

Winning the All-Around Cowboy at this year’s rodeo was Austin Hurlburt from Norfolk. His win brought him in a total of $857.

In the bareback riding competition Owen Brouillete of St. Francisville, LA took home first place with a 79.5 point ride which earned him a $959 payday. Tying for second was Andy Gingerrich of Aberdeen, SD, and Colt Eck Redfield, KS with 76’s which earned them $599 each, and Nick Pelke of Mondovi, WI, and Kade Sonnier of Carencro, LA tied for third with 75’s which got them $120.

Getting $1,036 for first in steer wrestling with a time of 4.1 seconds was Logan Lemmel of Whitewood, SD. Right behind him was Hurlburt with a takedown of 5.1 and $857 and Carson Good of Long Valley, SD who clocked a 52 and got $679.

Team roping was a tight finish between Jhett Trenary of Salida, CO/Gralyn Elkins of Ericson, NE and Clay Ellis of Dows, IA/Judd Grover of Cresco, IA. Earning a time of 6.2 and $985 was Trenary and Elkins, while Ellis and Grover posted 6.3 and got $815.

The first and only tie at the top of the leaderboard came in the saddle bronc riding competition. Weston Pierschbacher of Kellerton, IA, and Timothy Troyer of Weatherford, OK both had 82 point rides which earned them $886 apiece. Getting third with an 80 and picking up $550 was Chace Masters of Leon, IA.

Earning $1,179 for his 10.4 second performance in tie-down roping was Scott Halverson of Farview, SD. Cooper Williams of Atlantic, IA ended up getting second with a 10.7 which got him $976, and Ty Moser of Volga, SD posted an 11.6 for third place and $772.

Leading the ladies in barrel racing was Shelby Janssen who put together a blazing 15.45 second performance and got a payout of $972. Coming in 0.7 seconds behind Janssen and clocking a 15.51 and grabbing $833 was Ivy Hurst of Springer, OK. Taking third overall was Mollie Bassett of Vinton, OK who came through in a time of 15.76 and got $602.

The biggest cash prize offered went to Maverick Smith of Mountain Grove, MO in the bull riding competition. He finished with an 83 point ride which got him a check fof $1,478.

Garrett Wall of Sioux City, IA was the only other competitor to get a qualifying ride with a score of 76 and $1,210.

In breakaway roping, Rheagan Colton of Fairfield, TX rose to the top with a time of 2.7 which helped her earn $1,184. Finishing 0.3 seconds behind her was Angie Green of Huntsville, TX with a three flat and $1,015, while Christi Braudrick of Caddo, OK finished in a time of 3.2 for third which got her an $846 payday.

In total, there was $30,322 dollars that was paid out to competitors at this year’s Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo.