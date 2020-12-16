COVID-19 will change Ceresco Christmas plans

CERESCO – Just like last summer when COVID-19 cancelled the Ceresco Days festivities, the pandemic has put a stop to plans for a Christmas celebration in the village.

Ceresco Days Committee Member Jody Anderson said they had hoped to bring Santa in to visit the village, have carolers stroll the streets singing Christmas carols, hand out steaming cups of hot chocolate and hold other activities the weekend before Christmas. But the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans, as cases in the area continue to increase.

Instead, committee members have done some decorating around town and are holding a Christmas lighting contest.

“When our original plan looked like it wasn’t going to happen, we really just wanted to lift people’s spirits this season,” Anderson said.

They have set up a number of decorated Christmas trees in the American Legion Hall parking lot and put lights on the park shelter to add some Christmas spirit to the village, Anderson said.

“We were hoping that with the extra lights and decorations that everyone would have just a little more joy to their season,” she added.