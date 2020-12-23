COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in area soon

Moderna was granted an Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA over the weekend. An anticipated 32,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be shipped to the state this week, the DHHS reports.

Also this week, another 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Nebraska. The DHHS said all of the Pfizer vaccine that will arrive in the next month will be reserved for long-term care facilities in the state. The state has launched the Federal Pharmacy Partership for Long-term Care Program, which will begin administering the vaccine at long-term care facilities on Dec. 28.

The public will be vaccinated in Phase 2. DHHS said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not announced a date for public distribution, but it is estimated that there won’t be enough supplies for mass vaccination until spring.

Vaccinations will not be mandatory in the state, but health care workers are urged to participate when doses become available.

The Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and the Moderna vaccine is 94% effective based on three clinical trials. The flu vaccine, in comparison, is 40 to 60% effective. The vaccine does not contain a live virus and cannot give the recipient COVID-19.