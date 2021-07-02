COVID-19 Delta variant found in Saunders County

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has identified its first case of the B1.617 Delta variant (India) in Saunders County.

The individual was likely exposed by household contacts, however, they have not yet been identified as lab-confirmed Delta variants.

In addition, Three Rivers reports two new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variants (U.K.) and one new COVID-19 P.1 variant (Brazil).

To date within Dodge County, there have been 16 total variants – 13 B.1.1.7 and three B.1.427/429 (California). Washington County has identified a total of 19 B.1.1.7 variants and one P.1 variant.

In Saunders County, one P.1 variant, seven B.1.1.7 variants, and one B1.617 Delta variant have been identified.

This totals 45 lab-confirmed variant cases within our health district.

“As more COVID-19 cases are identified as variant strains, we want to remind individuals to get vaccinated if you are able. Vaccines have proven to be effective against variant strains in addition to preventing severe illness if COVID-19 infection were to occur” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.

