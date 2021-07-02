COVID-19 Delta variant found in Saunders County

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has identified its first case of the B1.617 Delta variant (India) in Saunders County.
The individual was likely exposed by household contacts, however, they have not yet been identified as lab-confirmed Delta variants.
In addition, Three Rivers reports two new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variants (U.K.) and one new COVID-19 P.1 variant (Brazil).
To date within Dodge County, there have been 16 total variants – 13 B.1.1.7 and three B.1.427/429 (California). Washington County has identified a total of 19 B.1.1.7 variants and one P.1 variant.
In Saunders County, one P.1 variant, seven B.1.1.7 variants, and one B1.617 Delta variant have been identified.
This totals 45 lab-confirmed variant cases within our health district.
“As more COVID-19 cases are identified as variant strains, we want to remind individuals to get vaccinated if you are able. Vaccines have proven to be effective against variant strains in addition to preventing severe illness if COVID-19 infection were to occur” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Three Rivers is conducting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic throughout the district. The schedule is as follows.
- Dodge County; Tuesday 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Three Rivers Fremont office.
- Saunders County; first and third Mondays of each month, at the Three Rivers Lake Wanahoo Clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Washington County; second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at First Lutheran Church in Blair from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
As a reminder, home-bound or persons who require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, can contact the department at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements to attend one of the clinics.
Three Rivers and healthcare partners continue to vaccinate anyone over 12 years of age who have ex-pressed interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, Scribner Drugstore and Three Rivers have administered 50,571 doses of the vaccine. Currently, 44.27% of the total health district population is fully vaccinated.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.