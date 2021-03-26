Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. April Baker, tampering with a witness, obstructing a peace officer.
State of Nebraska vs. Brian Foulkes, driving under the influence aggravated – fourth offense.
State of Nebraska vs. Mandy L. Juedes, possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
State of Nebraska vs. William Renshaw, burglary.
State of Nebraska vs. Lloyd R. Torske, possess deadly weapon – prohibited person; theft – receiving – over $5,000; felony flight to avoid; possession of methamphetamine; second degree forgery - $500 to $1,500.
Civil Orders
Michelle Novak vs. Vern H. Lindauer, individually, and dba V&M Trucking, order to dismiss with prejudice.
Amber R. Schultz vs. Bryton J. Wegner, decree of dissolution of marriage.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Emily Matulka, driving under the influence .15-plus, sentenced to 48 hours in jail, six months probation, license revoked one year, interlock device.
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Connie B. Tran, $75; Lawanna L. Subbert, $75; Cody L. Fielder, $75; John R. Petersen, $75; Jennifer D. Valenzuela, $75; Trevus R. Ulrich, $125; Nicholas J. Kaufman, $75.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Reegyn A. Powers, $25; Drake J. Roof, $25; Gregory D. Coleman, $25.
Violate stop or yield sign: Samuel L. Decker, $75.
Violate no passing zone: John F. Mulcair, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Angelia Medina, $75.
Ashland Police Department
No operator’s license/waiverable: Jessica R. Pearson, $75.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Michael Thomas Bartek of Wahoo and Krystal Lynn Ewan of Wahoo, applied March 11.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Carrie L. Jacobs to Carrie L. Jacobs, et al, and Russell T. Sheppard, et al, lot 3 and partial lot 2, Steffens of Ashland.
Eric F. Lanik to Yesenia L. Garcia Puentes, 34-13-07 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Wahoo View, LLC to Don Johnson Homes II, Inc., lot 142, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Kristen Goebel to Aaron J. Batterman, 11-15-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Randall A. and Katherine E. McFarland to Randall A. and Katherine E. McFarland, lot 5 in block 32, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Steven B. Gerdts Trust to Nathen Varner, lot 7, Kennedy College of Wahoo.
Kenneth C. Hecht Jr. and Nancy L. Hecht to Gregory L. and Angie R. Woster, lot 1, Trost Acres 34-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Randall L. and Terri L. Todd to Arik A. and Nicholle C. Todd, lot 16, Kendel Heights of Ashland.
Ronald and Lois Dawson Trust to Brian J. and Michelle R. Steinkruger, 31-15-09 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
Ronald and Lois Dawson Trust to Lukas W. and Amanda Steinkruger, 16-15-09 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Daniel B. and Marie Gruenes to Brian D. and Heidi E. Irish, 31-16-09 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
Wolfe Acres, LLC to Dewayne L. Samuelson Trust, et al, and Nancy L. Samuelson Trust, et al, 32-13-06 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4, partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Safe Harbor Eat-XXIX, LLC to 672 Thomas LK, LLC, lot 146, Lake Allure Second Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Lonestar Farm LLC to Gary M. Mosher, 06-16-06 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Gregory L. and Angie R. Woster to Jeffrey A. and Megan E. Wilds, partial lot 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 in block 20, Yutan of Yutan.
Arlene M. Wicht to Wendell and Judy Allington Trust, 11-13-09 S 1/2 NW 1/4, partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4, NE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Neil R. and Linda K. Luers to Janelle A. Luers, 25-15-07 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.