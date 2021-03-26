County to get $4 million from stimulus

WAHOO – Saunders County will receive $4,184, 920 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren said during the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 16.

The county will receive the first half of the funding this coming May and the second half will be given to the county one year from then in May 2022. The aid was based on population.

The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11 and included direct aid to every county in America which did not happen previously. Coronavirus aid previously went straight to the state making counties apply for grant in order to get funding.

Lindgren said there were certain stipulations to what the funding could be utilized for, but they have not been finalized yet. Lindgren also said that if the county does not comply with these guidelines for the funds, the county will have to pay back the United States Treasury.

The county will need to establish a fund through a public hearing in order to amend the budget. This fund will help to keep track of money used. As of now, there are no plans for how the money will be used, Lindgren said after the meeting.

“That is good news,” District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig said.