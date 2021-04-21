County tables Mead Cattle conditional use permit

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors had a packed house for their regularly scheduled meeting on April 13 at the county courthouse in Wahoo.
Between those attending to see Rose Pokorny accept the Veteran of the Month award for her deceased husband Keith Pokorny, veterans expressing concern about the Veterans Service Office moving to the courthouse and those present for the Mead Cattle Company conditional use permit, it was standing room only.
After Pokorny received her husband’s award for his service both in the U.S. and to the community as the co-owner of RK’s Bar and Grill in Malmo, many family members and fellow veterans filed out leaving those there to discuss the Veteran Services Office move.
The current office is located along N. Broadway Street in the Highway Superintendent’s building and has been for about 20 years. During a meeting on Feb. 2, the county board approved the move to the first floor of the courthouse because it allowed more space for the new Veteran Service Officer Dan Kauble to meet with veterans.
Veteran Services Committee Member Larry Johnson said that it’s more convenient for veterans than the courthouse would be. He said the ramp would be an issue because it can be a difficult trek especially with any kind of weather.
“Nobody ever (informed) us at all and we are the Veteran Services Committee,” Johnson said.
District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff said their intention was to benefit the veterans by providing the benefits of better parking, a handicap capable ramp and more office space that come with the courthouse.
“We were trying to be thoughtful of our veterans not trying to make an issue for them,” Karloff said.
District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton motioned to rescind the action made back in February to keep the Veteran Services Office on North Broadway. The action was approved by the county board.
The county board then reviewed a conditional use permit for Kevin Buse of Champion Feeders LLC in Texas who is in negotiations to purchase Mead Cattle Company, directly adjacent to AltEn, an ethanol plant.
The ethanol plant has been under scrutiny since an article from “The Guardian” was released in January highlighting issues with its production system and the environmental harm the byproduct has caused and could cause.
The plant utilized treated seed corn for its ethanol process which is ridden with pesticides and fungicides. The byproducts of the process, wet cake and wastewater, are stored on the property filled with poisonous chemicals.
Many attendees who spoke expressed concern about whether the cattle, the manure or any wells on the property contain fungicides or pesticides found in the byproducts.
A public meeting was hosted at Mead Covenant Church on April 12 where experts spoke on the issues with AltEn and a comprehensive study being conducted by UNMC. At this meeting, the audience was
encouraged to attend the county board meeting because of the agenda item.
Many of those same audience members were also in attendance at the county board meeting and expressed a concern if the cattle company were to get the permit.
Much of the discussion included getting samples of manure and wells to test for potential chemicals related to AltEn which ultimately led to the county board›s decision.
County Attorney Joe Dobesh recommended that the county board table the vote. After some discussion, Lutton made a motion to table any approval for five weeks so Buse can have time to complete the sampling.
“I will do everything in our power to simply do what’s right,” Buse said.