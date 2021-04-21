County tables Mead Cattle conditional use permit

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors had a packed house for their regularly scheduled meeting on April 13 at the county courthouse in Wahoo.

Between those attending to see Rose Pokorny accept the Veteran of the Month award for her deceased husband Keith Pokorny, veterans expressing concern about the Veterans Service Office moving to the courthouse and those present for the Mead Cattle Company conditional use permit, it was standing room only.

After Pokorny received her husband’s award for his service both in the U.S. and to the community as the co-owner of RK’s Bar and Grill in Malmo, many family members and fellow veterans filed out leaving those there to discuss the Veteran Services Office move.

The current office is located along N. Broadway Street in the Highway Superintendent’s building and has been for about 20 years. During a meeting on Feb. 2, the county board approved the move to the first floor of the courthouse because it allowed more space for the new Veteran Service Officer Dan Kauble to meet with veterans.

Veteran Services Committee Member Larry Johnson said that it’s more convenient for veterans than the courthouse would be. He said the ramp would be an issue because it can be a difficult trek especially with any kind of weather.