County sees record surge in General Election voters

WAHOO – Saunders County experienced an estimated 7% increase in voter turnout and had 12,847 ballots counted on General Election day, according to an unofficial ballot count from County Clerk and Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren.

There were exactly 15,800 registered voters, which means the total turnout percentage is 81%. This is a record for Saunders County with the previous voter turnout high of 76% in 1976, Lindgren said.

In the previous 2016 General Election Saunders County had an estimated 74% voter turnout with 14,811 registered voters and 10,942 official ballots cast.

On Tuesday, 7,134 of those ballots were cast in person throughout Saunders County. Despite this being a decrease of 3,808 ballots cast from the previous election, voter turnout was made up by early voting ballots.

There were 5,713 early voting ballots with a total of 5,872 early voting ballots sent out. While the voter turnout for early voting remained about 97 percent, the 2016 General Election only had 1,606 early voting ballots cast out of 1,651 early voting ballots sent.

Lindgren said that this election was much more of a challenge for several reasons, including her office dealing with COVID-19 cases in early October and the large amount of early voting ballots.