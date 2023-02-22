WAHOO — Business hours at county offices have been scaled back a half hour after the Saunders County Board of Supervisors signed a resolution last week to have the courthouse’s working hours end at 4:30 p.m.

The shorter hours are the result of safety concerns in the County Clerk’s office, as that office’s employees, along with employees in the Planning and Zoning office, were often the only workers in the building until 5 p.m., said County Clerk Dee Anne Nice. Both offices are on the third floor of the courthouse, which Nice said created a safety risk as none of the offices on lower floors were open to see when or if people entered the building.

Nice said there had been very few visitors to the courthouse between 4:30 and 5 p.m., which is partially to do with other offices closing at 4:30 already. Nice said the county assessor’s and county treasurer’s offices — both on the second floor — had been closing at 4:30 for some time.

Without monitors on the building’s doors, the lack of security between the front doors and the third floor has been cause for Nice’s concern.

Nice first brought the issue before the board of supervisors at its Jan. 10 meeting, but previous County Clerk Patti Lindgren had also pushed for earlier closing hours last spring for similar reasons.

“Nobody is seeing people going in or out,” Lindgren said last April.

Nice took over for Lindgren in January after Lindgren chose not to run for reelection. Nice has worked in the county clerk’s office for over 30 years.

When Lindgren proposed shorter hours, the board offered a solution of having the courthouse open at 7:30 a.m., but neither idea was implemented. With the courthouse’s closing time now changed, its opening time will remain 8 a.m. Part of the employees’ agreement to the new hours is that they will be limited to half-hour lunches instead of hour-long lunches to complete an eight-hour work day.

Nice said she is giving employees in her office the option to continue to work until 5 p.m. if they wish to take full-hour lunches.

Along with Nice’s original request to close the courthouse at 4:30, County Clerk of the District Court Patty McEvoy, whose office is in the adjacent judicial center, asked that the business hours remain consistent between the two buildings, whether the board chose to allow the shorter work day or not. She said many visitors would assume that the judicial center and courthouse shared the same hours. Thus, the judicial center is also now open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.