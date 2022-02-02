County moving forward on fiber optic plan for Waverly, other communities

He said he has been contacted by interested internet providers from Nebraska and from as far away as the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“There’s been a lot of genuine interest in the project,” Vest said.

Waverly City Council Member Abbey Pascoe said her constituents have been hoping for improved internet services, and it’s become essential for the community as working from home has become standard and students have become accustomed to at-home learning.

“It’s a huge deal to get reliable, high-speed internet to our community,” Pascoe said. “Internet is no longer a nicety, it is a necessity.”

The county’s plan has been in the works for about six months, and it’s long been on the board’s list of possible expenditures using the federal stimulus funds. The ARPA funds will pay for the entire project, Vest said – cities and towns will not contribute to the payment. And once the board officially approves the project, the process will move quickly.

“Our understanding is that the contractors are available and ready to go, so we anticipate construction later this year. This summer, most likely,” Vest said.