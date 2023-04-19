WAHOO — After nearly a year of discussion, it looks like the Saunders County Courthouse will be getting a fresh batch of windows.

At the Board of Supervisors’ April 11 meeting, the board approved the advertising of bids on a project that would involve the removal of the building’s old windows and their replacement with new ones made by Marvin Windows.

Many of the building’s nearly 150 windows have not been replaced since the late 1990s, and employees say their draftiness is noticeable.

Lincoln-based engineering firm Mainelli Wagner & Associates conducted an examination last summer of the building’s current windows, and results showed that many had met the end of their useful lives.

County Highway Superintendent Andy Nordstrom, who oversees maintenance of the courthouse, said the board had chosen a fixed window from Marvin Windows. Some courthouse employees had hoped for windows that could open, but Nordstrom said a fixed window made the most sense. Casement windows, or crank windows, can also deteriorate more quickly due to unwanted moisture.

“And from the heating and air conditioning side of it, if the windows are open, the heating and air conditioning system wouldn’t be working to its capacity,” Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom said bidding for the project will close on April 25.