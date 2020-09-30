County loses couple known for their love of community

The couple was actively involved in their church, the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi, a small unincorporated area near Prague that was close to their rural home. Marty was a member of the church’s Rosary Society and Larry was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mach was a proud Navy veteran. He was assigned lottery No. 2 when the draft was enacted in 1969 during the Vietnam War.

In a video interview done by Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company in 2018, Mach told the story of his service. He said he was stationed at a Naval amphibious base at Coronado Island for two years. He was a typist who helped Marines and sailors with their travel orders. He also spent two weeks on a ship docked in the Mediterranean at Istanbul, Turkey.

Mach was following in the footsteps of his father, Anton Mach, who served in World War II. He chose the Navy based on advice from his father, who slept in water-filled trenches while serving in the tropical Philippines Islands.

Mach said he saw how his father and that generation laid their lives on the line for their country during World War II, so he knew his duty was to serve in Vietnam.

“You did it not because you wanted to, first you were expected to and you did it out of respect for the country,” he said in the video.