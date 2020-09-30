County loses couple known for their love of community

WAHOO – The Saunders County community is mourning the loss of a couple known for their community spirit and volunteerism.
Saunders County Supervisor Larry Mach and his wife, Margaret “Marty,” were killed in an accident last Friday evening.
The couple was involved in a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 92 and Highway 109, just north of Wahoo that took place at approximately 7:29 p.m. The preliminary accident investigation by the Wahoo Police Department reports that Mach was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala heading south on Highway 109, with his wife as a passenger. As they crossed Highway 92, they were struck broadside by an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by Tristan Goracke, age 19, of Fremont.
Larry and Marty Mach were pronounced dead at the scene. Goracke was transported to Saunders Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Seatbelts were being used in both vehicles, the police department reported.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office issued a public statement about the accident on Saturday, but by then most of the county had already heard the horrible news.
Larry and Marty Mach were well-known in the county. Marty Mach was known for her work as a certified nursing assistant at several local long-term care facilities, including South Haven and Saunders Care Center in Wahoo. She was well-known for her popular kolaches and entertaining family and friends. She also enjoyed yodeling.
The couple was actively involved in their church, the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi, a small unincorporated area near Prague that was close to their rural home. Marty was a member of the church’s Rosary Society and Larry was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Mach was a proud Navy veteran. He was assigned lottery No. 2 when the draft was enacted in 1969 during the Vietnam War.
In a video interview done by Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company in 2018, Mach told the story of his service. He said he was stationed at a Naval amphibious base at Coronado Island for two years. He was a typist who helped Marines and sailors with their travel orders. He also spent two weeks on a ship docked in the Mediterranean at Istanbul, Turkey.
Mach was following in the footsteps of his father, Anton Mach, who served in World War II. He chose the Navy based on advice from his father, who slept in water-filled trenches while serving in the tropical Philippines Islands.
Mach said he saw how his father and that generation laid their lives on the line for their country during World War II, so he knew his duty was to serve in Vietnam.
“You did it not because you wanted to, first you were expected to and you did it out of respect for the country,” he said in the video.
When he finished his deployment, Mach came back to the Weston/Prague area. He joined American Legion Post 254, where he served in several offices. He became involved in the statewide organization as well and was currently the senior vice commander for the State of Nebraska American Legion, in line to become the department commander.
As a county supervisor, Mach helped initiate the Saunders County Veteran of the Month program, which honors local veterans each month. His colleagues on the county board commended him for his efforts.
“He will especially be remembered for his starting the Veteran of the Month honor and he will be honored himself in the very near future,” said Chairperson Doris Karloff.
Supervisor Dave Lutton of Ashland said Mach was enthusiastic about many subjects that came in front of the county board, including maintaining the roads in the county, but honoring veterans was his real passion.
“If it was important, he made sure it happened,” he said.
“I had great respect for his work on the board and especially getting the Veteran of The Month going,” said Supervisor Ed Rastovski of Wahoo.
Mach’s service as a county supervisor began in 2014 when he won the District 5 seat by an overwhelming margin. He sat at the supervisors’ meetings right next to Rastovski, where the two had many side conversations.
“He was very conscientious about our supervisor responsibilities. He regularly attended workshops and conferences to gain more insight into our tasks. I can remember when I was building my worksheet on the pluses and minuses of chicken barns. I asked if he could get me the impact on corn and bean prices. He had the information for me in minutes. He liked to get after his work,” said Rastovski.
The pair also attended a National Association of Counties (NACo) meeting in Washington, D.C. where they got to meet Vice President Mike Pence and Rastovski introduced Mach to Lyft.
“We had a great experience and it helped us understand each other as board members,” Rastovski said.
Although Mach served only one and one-half terms on the board of supervisors, his impact was lasting.
“Larry was a great county board member, always willing to do his share and being responsible,” said Karloff. “His family and constituents can be proud. He served his country with honor and he served Saunders County with honor. His gift of gab, his always having a ready comment and his laughter are unforgettable. He will be missed.”
“Larry was so well liked by all of those who worked with him and knew him at the county. He did so much good for our county and his district,” said Lutton. “He was a hard worker and everyone on the board respected and liked him. He will be greatly missed by all of us.”
The Saunders County Treasurer’s office, under the direction of Treasurer Amber Scanlon, posted a video of Mach on social media that said: “We will miss your quick wit, your endless stories, your jokes and that ornery smile.... and we thank you, for always being willing to listen.”
Working with the state and county livestock and agricultural organizations was another passion of Mach’s. He served on the Saunders County Livestock Association Board of Directors and was vice chair of the Seedstock Council and the Nebraska Classic Board of Directors.
The Nebraska Cattlemen organization, of which Larry was a member, issued this statement on social media: “In a day when our world needs great leaders with high character, we have lost two of those in Larry and Marty.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!