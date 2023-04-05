WAHOO — After a three-month search, Saunders County has a new public defender.

At the Board of Supervisors’ March 28 meeting, the board unanimously voted to hire John Heieck as the county’s full-time public defender.

Heieck, an Omaha native, will take the position long held by Thomas Klein, who left the post after former Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed him to the judgeship of the County Court for the Sixth Judicial District.

Board Chairman David Lutton said when the board began its search to fill Klein’s role, it was looking for a person who would commit to the public defender’s office full time.

“What we were finding with the applicants was that they either wanted to have outside practice to supplement,” Lutton said, “or we also had several firms in Fremont that wanted to do it as part of their practice, too.”

Heieck’s application arrived later in the process, from his current office in Nevada.

“He wanted to get back to Nebraska,” Lutton said. “We had calls with him and discussions, and he just seemed like a great match for us. I think he’ll be a great guy. His resume is impressive.”

Heieck, 43, starts May 1, and he says he’s excited — to be back in the courtroom and back in Nebraska.

“When I learned about this position opening up, I thought it was perfect because it allowed me to come back and be closer to where I grew up and be closer to friends and family,” Heieck said. “But also, I knew there was a need in Saunders County.”

He said he knew the county board was hoping to find a public defender who would approach the job with their undivided attention.

“They were looking for someone who would make the office a priority,” Heieck said. “I’m not going to run a private practice on the side. I’m making the public defender’s office my No. 1 priority.”

Heieck’s career began at Creighton University School of Law, where he studied under the stewardship of noted lawyer and professor R. Collin Mangrum.

“He was the one who inspired me that the law can be and is a noble profession,” Heieck said of Mangrum. “He was the one who inspired me to pursue trial and appellate work. He planted the seed.”

After graduation in the mid 2000s, Heieck took jobs in offices in Lincoln and as the deputy public defender in Adams County, where he served for four years. That was the first time that the human side of his job became tangible.

“It wasn’t really until the public defender’s office that you really felt that obligation toward your clients, because you realize that we’re dealing with people’s liberty here,” Heieck said. “That point was really driven home in the public defender’s office.”

To that end, Heieck said his philosophy is to treat every client with the same care and attention to detail.

“In this office, we often encounter people who are facing the biggest challenges of their lives, and they’re not facing very good economic circumstances,” Heieck said. “So they come to our office in quite a desperate situation. It’s always been my attitude that it is our job to serve them the best way that we can.”

Heieck left Adams County two years ago to take a job in Reno, Nevada, as a clerk — a position he had always wanted to tackle — for a circuit court judge who was a fellow Creighton Law graduate.

“That was kind of a sabbatical, if you will,” he said. “But when this job opened up, it was absolutely perfect, because I was planning on moving back to Nebraska anyway.”

When he arrives in Wahoo, he plans to structure his office with two attorneys — himself and a deputy public defender — and two paralegals.

Emily Mathews, who was also a candidate for the open position, was appointed interim public defender in December and is expected to return to her role as deputy public defender after Heieck takes over.

“It’s my understanding that (the office) is working fairly well with the exception that they need two attorneys and they need a full-time public defender,” Heieck said.

Heieck will make $96,000 per year, plus benefits. The public defender position is an appointed position, not an elected position.

He said the new job presents an opportunity to return to the courtroom after two years away, as well as the challenge of being in charge of a public defender’s office for the first time.

“I’m excited to represent the indigent clientele of Saunders County and do my best to run the office as smoothly as I can,” Heieck said. “I’m really excited about the job.”