County hears update on emergency declaration

WAHOO – Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh informed the Saunders County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on May 4 that the practice of utilizing treated seed corn in the ethanol process has officially been banned.

In a 48-0 vote on April 29, Nebraska legislature made their final approval on legislative bill 507. Because of the emergency clause, the bill took effect immediately meaning AltEn, an ethanol plant in Mead, can no longer use treated seed corn in the production process if its use results in a byproduct that is determined unsafe for land application or livestock consumption.

The bill was first introduced in January by District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, who represents Mead and Saunders County.

The county’s emergency declaration related to the potential hazards as a result of AltEn’s process was ratified by the supervisors on Feb. 23 and has stayed on the agenda for the last few months. Dobesh said the item will remain on the agenda for future updates.

“This story isn’t going anywhere,” Dobesh said.

The county board also approved an agenda item that would authorize District 2 Supervisor and Chairperson Doris Karloff to sign an audit engagement letter for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.