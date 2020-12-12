County Click It or Ticket numbers released

WAHOO – From Nov.16 to 29 the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office participated in a safety campaign called “Click It or Ticket.” Seatbelt compliance rates in a pre-grant survey indicated a 76.5% compliance rate; a post-grant survey indicated that seatbelt usage had increased to an 84% compliance rate.
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported that during this grant period, deputies issued 35 citations. Violations included speeding violations, failure to obey crossing signals, driving under suspension, expired plates, expired registrations, and other miscellaneous violations. In addition, a combined total of 175 warnings and violation cards were issued.
